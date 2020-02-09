Advertisement

Western Illinois University archivists search the official papers of the late Republican Congressman Thomas Railsback from Illinois.

According to university officials, Railsback donated some of his papers to the Macomb campus in 1977 when he was still in office. The rest of the papers were transferred after he left office in 1983.

Advertisement

He died in Arizona last month at the age of 87.

Railsback, a Moline native, served eight terms and helped elaborate impeachment proceedings against President Richard Nixon.

Library officials say the collection contains his correspondence from letters to his personal diary, which officials said should not be published until after his death. Other publications include press releases, memoranda, and personal notes as described in the collection published by the university.

According to university officials, the collection of papers covers topics from Watergate to the Vietnam War.

Advertisement