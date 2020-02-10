Advertisement

The ratings for the Oscar ceremony on Sunday evening 2020 fell in double digits to an all-time low.

Last year, the Oscars reached 29.6 million viewers, an increase over the catastrophic 26.5 million in 2018, which was also the record holder for the lowest ever Oscar ratings.

This Sunday there were only 23.6 million. That’s a staggering 20 percent more than last year and 11 percent more than in the previous all-time low.

What a failure …

Gee, I wonder what excuse the sycophant entertainment outlets will come with this time?

You see, in the past, when the crowd flocked away from the Academy Awards, the Sycophants blamed the nominees for the best picture that there weren’t enough popular films in the running.

Well, obviously that wasn’t the case this year. Joker, little women, it was once … in Hollywood and in 1917 all hits were, all brought in over $ 100 million. Joker was one of the biggest hits of the year.

So what could entertainment media be?

No, really, let’s put all of our thinking caps on and try to find out what the public has repelled this year.

Hmmm???

Hmmm???

Hmmm???

Are you drawing a blank?

Because I’m sure I’m drawing a blank?

Well, except for the fact that the Sunday night television show was exactly what those of us who refused to see knew it would be: Over three hours of elitists insulting and teaching us all about victims to bring that they will never bring.

Milk, all of you – we have been told that drinking milk is immoral.

The whole night was complacent and pompous and hypocritical and hypocritical.

The whole night was filled with hatred and self-congratulations … It was horrific.

The whole night was filled with small, petty, common-minded, divisive, mentally unattractive rabbits, who obviously hate most of their customers, but are so bubbly and spoiled and privileged and protected that they not only feel that they don’t hide this hatred and contempt, they believe that by being boorish and offensive and repulsive, it really increases their reputation within a failing industry that is held together by literal spandex.

Basically, the Sunday night Oscar show was a big troll of us Trumptards, of us Deplorables, but this time the joke was Hollywood Woketards because we didn’t even bother to tune in.

Me? During the Oscars, I decided to watch The Mighty Patrick Swayze on the double feature of Road House and Red Dawn.

The only emotional effort I put into the television broadcast last night was writing this piece.

You see, I love films too much to see the Oscars more. And if you think about it for half a second, it will slowly make sense.

And remember …

We don’t hate you, Hollywood …

We only hate you back.

There is a difference.

Kiss my ass.

Except for you Renee Zellwegger. You were pure class and looked great.

