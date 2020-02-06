Advertisement

MINNEAPOLIS >> In an exchange of high scorers, the Minnesota Timberwolves have taken D´Angelo Russell from the Golden State Warriors for Andrew Wiggins today, according to a person with knowledge of the art.

The person spoke with The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal had yet to be completed by the NBA with a few hours before the deadline. ESPN first reported the exchange, which also includes additional players and draw choices.

Russell had been on the radar of Minnesota for months, a dynamic point guard in his fifth season in the league after he had gone into the 2015 draft as the second overall choice.

The first choice that year was the Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns, a friend of Russell around whom the front office tried to build the roster. Minnesota becomes the fourth NBA team at Russell. He averaged 23.6 points per game for the injured Warriors, a career high after coming into an offseason trade with Brooklyn.

The wolves then also tried to chase him, but Russell instead sent that sign-and-trade exchange to the Warriors, the five-time defending Western Conference champions who won three NBA titles during that period. The 6-foot-4 Russell plays the first season of a four-year contract of $ 117 million.

Wiggins, the first overall selection in the 2014 sketch, has never fulfilled its potential with the Wolves, a shooting and cutting wing with athletics and the frame to dominate the perimeter. He has an average of 22.4 points this season, an improvement over the past two years, but still limited by a pattern of inconsistency. He is also a defensive liability for a team that consistently ranks among the easiest to score in the competition. The 6-foot-7 Wiggins is in the second season of a five-year deal of $ 147 million.

The Timberwolves, who have lost 12 consecutive games, have reached their lowest point in their first year under president of basketball operations Gersson Rosas, while he tries to make the roster again for a faster, 3-point heavy attack as directed by rookie coach Ryan Saunders.

Rosas ensured that Minnesota was involved in a deal signed with four teams on Wednesday, with five players leaving, including defending ace Robert Covington and a first pick of the first round. Russell is not a strong defender, but his steps and shots must fit well with Towns in a team that currently lacked a real ball distributor since Ricky Rubio was treated three years ago.

Towns was close to Covington, who came from Philadelphia to Minnesota last season in the deal that Jimmy Butler sent to the 76ers. After the Wolves lost to Atlanta on Wednesday, Towns was just as surly as ever.

“You can clearly see my patience running out with many things,” Towns said. “There are no apologies.”

The Warriors are the only team among the Wolves in the West this season, with stars Steph Curry and Klay Thompson improving. The Warriors also closed a lower-profile deal before the deadline and sent Glenn Robinson and Alec Burks to Philadelphia for draft picks.

