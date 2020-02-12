A retired NYPD officer says a woman hit him in the face because of his MAGA-style birthday hat “Make Fifty Great Again”.

Former police officer Daniel Sprague reportedly celebrated his 50th birthday at The Stage Bar on Broadway in Nashville, Tennessee, and put on a red “Make Fifty Great Again” hat that his wife had given him.

Sprague told the WSMV that people were coming up to him and “just loved the little pun on guard and took pictures and wished me a happy birthday.” However, Sprague claims that a woman came up to him and finally hit him in the face and grabbed his hat and shouted, “How dare you.”

“At some point … a woman came after me, turned and slapped my face. Then I took my hat off my head and just shouted,” How dare you? “He said according to the WSMV.

“I would assume that she had a ring or maybe even a set of keys or something to get it because it is quite deep and to the bone,” he told the station.

He submitted a police report after the episode and posted about the incident on Facebook by placing pictures of the wound on his face and describing what was going on.

Thank you all for your concerns and birthday wishes Joe Borelli Donald J. Trump. Apart from the unfortunate incident, it was an excellent B-day weekend. The woman surprised me with a nice weekend in God’s Land, Nashville, TN, with a group of family members and friends to celebrate this milestone birthday. While she was there, she picked out some nice birthday hats and shirts that I should wear like a shirt that says “Making America Great Since 1970″, a black shirt with an American flag, and a red hat that says ” Make FIFTY Great Again “. While I was in The Stage bar (great bar with great security and very professional), a misguided soul, possibly not alone, who I suspect was not very educated, whipped me in the face and slapped me Reaching for my hat while shouting “How dare you” made me think she thought it was a MAGA hat. The bouncers immediately took us to the opposite exits and when I said I wanted to indict, they informed me that she was gone. The next morning I submitted an official report to Nashville PD and I am waiting to hear from the detectives where they are with the investigation. These are the facts and I will not elaborate or comment on most of the articles, especially the FB trolls.

“People have different views, but we shouldn’t take each other out,” Sprague said, according to the outlet.

The incident coincides with another act of political violence that took place in Florida over the weekend. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) detained 27-year-old Gregory William Loel Timm over the weekend after admittedly driving his vehicle to a GOP voter registration booth in a Walmart parking lot. According to the police report, Timm was motivated by his contempt for President Trump by telling the officials that he did not like the President and added that “someone had to take a position”. No volunteers were injured in his attack.

Where are the outraged media? Why are they so silent about it? This would be number one in the world right now if it were a Trump supporter who did it to a group of liberals.

It’s a shame they don’t even pretend to pay attention to the growing leftist violence. https://t.co/Eca6pfip1v

– Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 11, 2020