Advertisement

February 10, 2020 12:36 p.m.

Connor Sarles

Posted: february 10, 2020 12:36 pm

Advertisement

POST FALLS, Idaho – Kootenai County Sheriff’s MPs arrested a woman for pulling a BB gun in a road traffic incident.

Sunday afternoon, MPs answered a call near Atlas Road and Prairie Avenue. The victim said she pulled up at a traffic light next to a black Mitsubishi, and when it turned green, the suspicious car followed closely before trying to get past.

The victim reported that when the suspect vehicle drove past, the driver pointed a gun at the victim and their inmates.

She was able to get the license plate number of the suspect vehicle that MPs had found in a house in Coeur d’Alene.

MPs met with a woman at the residence who was later identified as 20-year-old Kady L. Dyer, who admitted to driving the Mitsubishi. She told MPs that the victim had cut her off and that when she passed them, she pulled a BB gun out of her glove box and pointed it at the victim.

MPs arrested Dyer for aggravated assault. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Dyer has no previous arrests for probation violations.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, TRANSFERRED, RETRIEVED OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Advertisement