Iranians who fled the Islamic Republic after being persecuted for their Christian beliefs and sentenced to prison said in a comment to Breitbart News earlier this week that the majority of the Iranian population supports the decision of President Donald Trump, the Iranian Eliminate terrorist chief Qasem Soleimani.

Soleimani, a major general of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), was the head of the Quds Force of Iran and responsible for his strategy for foreign terrorism. US officials have confirmed that he pioneered the use of street bombs in Iraq and Syria to kill and dismember American soldiers. Trump ordered an airstrike on Soleimani in January after a pro-Iranian mob tried to storm the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad.

Breitbart News asked two of the women if Trump’s policy towards Iran had helped the people there and specifically persecuted Christians.

“I think the Trump administration’s policy toward Iran is absolutely helpful,” Maryam Rostampour told Breitbart News. “If you ask the majority of Iranians, they support President Trump and his policy towards Iran.”

“After President Trump took office, you can see how many represent and support the Iranian people,” said Rostampour, adding that the comments made by Trump or Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who supports the Iranians and their struggle for freedom, ” are very encouraging for the Iranian people. “

“I support a hundred percent policy (Trumps), especially the murder of General Soleimani,” said Rostampour. “The majority of Iranians believe that he was a terrorist. He was responsible for killing thousands of people not only in the countries of the region, but also in Iran. “

She said that many of the demonstrators killed in Iran had no weapons, but were still against the regime.

“That is why we believe that the international community, the United States and European countries must stand by the Iranian people because they are their basic human rights,” said Rostrampour. “You want freedom. You are tired of this regime. “

“And frankly, it is so frustrating to see that the media in the West are only spreading the Iranian regime’s propaganda instead of standing for what is right,” she said.

According to Rostampour, around 1,500 people have been killed in the past few months and thousands more have been thrown into prison for blasphemy. Many of them are sentenced to death.

“But when we look at the western media, you hear nothing about the suffering of the Iranian people,” she said. “So we appreciate what the Trump administration is doing … to stand up for the Iranian people and to support human rights.”

Dabrina Bet Tamraz said she believes Trump’s policy towards Iran has “raised awareness,” especially about the lack of religious freedom in Iran.

“We have had no such publicity and are focusing on religious freedom, particularly within Iran,” Bet Tamraz told Breitbart News.

Rostampour and Marziyeh Amirizadeh are Christian converts with a Muslim background. Evangelism is illegal in Iran, but the two women are committed to spreading the gospel and distributing 20,000 copies of the New Testament.

In 2009, they were arrested and spent almost nine months in the infamous Evin prison in Tehran. They wrote a book about their experience, Captive in Iran.

The women said that they believed they had survived their detention because so many people around the world prayed for them and made known their plight. And many people sent letters expressing their support.

Although hundreds of letters went to prison, they saw none of them. In the end, however, they realized that this was part of God’s plan when prison guards – who saw the letters – asked questions like, “What does it mean when people say Jesus is their shepherd?”

“Then we realized that the letters were not for us, but for them,” said Maryam.

Dabrina Bet Tamraz is the daughter of the Iranian pastor Victor Bet Tamraz, who led a church in Iran until 2009. In 2017, he was sentenced to ten years in prison for “acting against national security by founding home churches, attending seminars abroad, and advocating Zionist Christianity,” said a biography of the Family Research Council. In 2018, Dabrina’s mother Shamiram Isavi was sentenced to five years in prison on similar charges, and her brother Ramiel Bet Tamraz was sentenced to four months in prison for “spreading Christian propaganda”. Everyone is still waiting to hear complaints from them.

The women participated in a panel discussion at the FRC in Washington on Wednesday, which focused on the ongoing persecution of Christians by the Iranian regime.

The women also reported that Iran has the fastest growing underground Christian church in the world.

As Breitbart News reported, Soleimani was not just an Iranian military leader:

Soleimani, a major general and head of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), was responsible for Iran’s terrorist operations abroad, particularly against the United States. He is said to have coordinated a significant number of human rights violations in Syria to defend the dictator Bashar al-Assad and was responsible, among other things, for organizing terrorist activities in Lebanon, Iraq, Yemen and Latin America.

He prioritized the use of street bombs to injure and kill American soldiers in battlefields such as Iraq, where Iran largely controls the government in Baghdad and its local agents.

