Advertisement

All five polling stations in Shaheen Bagh were rated as “critical” by the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer.

New Delhi: During an almost two-month sit-down strike against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), protesters in Shaheen Bagh voted in large numbers on Saturday under strict security measures so that the excitement was not impaired. While some of the women voted in the morning, others chose to exercise their democratic rights in the afternoon and evening. In the meantime, some voters have complained about their names being removed from the list of voters.

“Some voters were unable to cast their vote in Shaheen Bagh under Okhla constituency because their names were either deleted or found wrong on the electoral roll,” said an election officer.

Advertisement

Shaheen Bagh, part of the Okhla constituency in southeast Delhi, has a large Muslim population and has become a political battleground between the AAP and the BJP.

Almost every political party has tried to polarize the elections by using our name in one way or another, but we see everything here. We were determined to vote after seeing the political scenario that had hit rock bottom, said Huzefa, who was elected for the first time.

“We started our day knowing that it will be of double importance to us. There were some elders who were in a dilemma whether they wanted to vote or not, but we asked them to come out as this is vital to our democracy.

The election campaign in Delhi was deeply polarizing. The BJP attempted to portray those who protested the Shaheen Bagh Citizenship Act as “traitors” and “anti-national”.

After casting her vote, Najma said, “I vote for India and its constitution. We are all citizens of India and people should come out and vote. In these elections, almost every politician, regardless of his party, turned away from the actual issues. “

Amzad Qureshi, who returned to the protest site after the vote, said: “I stayed at home to let other women in the house vote. Now I’ve come to Shaheen Bagh after the vote. I voted today to ensure democracy. Our agitation was on the subject of “human beings”, but became an election question in order to serve selfish interests.

Waheeda Khan, another resident of Shaheen Bagh, said they decided to vote in groups. “The women here had decided the day before the vote that some of them would go out to vote in the morning, while others would stay behind for housework. The others will leave in the afternoon and then return to the protest site.

“By evening we will be a full house again, all ready to continue our protest,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Shaheen Bagh men reported to the protest site when the female demonstrators were doing their homework. One of Shaheen Bagh’s famous “Dadis (grandmothers)”, who rejoined the protest after casting her vote, said: “Delhi does not vote on Hindu Muslims or Pakistan-India. We vote on work, education and development. ”

Mohammad Ayub, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, said they would vote to prove that no “biryani” were delivered to them.

Shaheeda, another “Dadi”, said: “The protest was not affected by the vote. We made sure that we exercised both rights equally.” We are accused of taking Biryani from politicians. We are making tasty Biryani We’d rather invite these politicians here to talk to us about a plate of Biryani, ”she said.

“No party serves us as Biryani. The women cook and bring food to feed the demonstrators, ”she added.

All five polling stations in Shaheen Bagh were rated as “critical” by the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer.

AAP’s Amanatullah Khan is the regional MLA and the party’s candidate. He meets Parvez Hashmi from Congress and Brahm Singh Bidhuri from BJP.

end of

Advertisement