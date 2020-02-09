Advertisement

Bestselling books promise to teach you the formula for success and to reveal the secrets of success. The uncomfortable truth, however, is that exceptional business success is largely based on luck. There is no rule for exceptional performance as this usually requires something different or new and there can be no recipe for such innovation.

My new research provides systematic evidence that happiness plays a crucial role in such accomplishments, not only in business, but also in music, film, science, and professional sports. An important finding is that more can be achieved by paying more attention to the “second best”.

Let’s look at the music industry. If a new band or a new musician has a top 20 hit, should a music label try to sign it right away? My analysis of 8,297 files in US Billboard 100 from 1980 to 2008 would suggest that this is not the case. Music label bosses should instead try to win those who reach positions between 22 and 30, the “second best” in the charts.

A common feature of many artists who charter in the top ranks is that they had an “out of control success”. A classic example is the Gangnam Style by the Korean artist PSY. The music video became unmistakably viral. Because such a result brought exceptional luck, PSY’s success is not sustainable. Indeed, artists who chart in the top 20 will average their next single between 40 and 45 and will disproportionately decline compared to their weaker counterparts.

Those between 22 and 30 have the highest predicted future rank for their next single. Their less exceptional accomplishments suggest that their successes depend less on luck, making their accomplishments a more reliable predictor of their earnings and future accomplishments. Here, music label bosses will find the hidden treasures.

The same thing happens in the business world. For example, the fastest growing companies – like those on Fortune’s 100 Fastest Growing Companies – tend to get the most media attention, investment, and imitation. My results show that the growth rates of companies in the following year are almost random, but a systematic “less is more effect” can occur.

Companies with the highest current growth rate (more than 34% per year) will have a significantly lower expected growth rate next year than companies with a high but less extreme current growth rate (between 32% and 34% per year). This indicates that the top performers are not only luckier than the others, but also predictably worse.

However, the sale of the problematic idea of ​​learning from the most successful continues to flourish. For example, many corporate bestsellers, such as In Search of Excellence, the most popular book in the United States between 1986 and 2006, share a formula. First, select some successful companies that outperform the odds and deliver excellence. Then analyze the common practices of these companies from “good to big” and define these practices as the principles for others who want to grow.

An overlooked limitation is that the exceptional performance of these bestsellers is usually not permanent. Take the 50 companies represented in the three most popular business bestsellers: Searching for Excellence, Good to Great and Built to the End. My research shows that the significant improvements from these companies (good to great) before being introduced were followed by systematic disappointments. Of the 50, 16 failed within five years of the books being published, and 23 remained mediocre as they underperformed in the S&P 500 Index (which represents the average performance expectancy of the 500 largest listed companies in the United States).

Only five of the remaining eleven companies showed similar levels of performance as when they were introduced in the books. What happened after you got great is clearly not a permanent size, but a strong regression of the average.

Nevertheless, such a misleading “formula for success” is still very popular in the business media and in education. There is a growing number of lists of top companies, CEOs, and entrepreneurs. One possible reason for this can be a fundamental paradox in human behavior: the more insecure the world becomes, the more people look for and rely on apparently certain solutions and strong leaders.

The business of happiness

Management research and education should focus on prescriptive theories that enable business practitioners to switch from “incompetent to OK” rather than focusing on those who are transitioning from “good to great”. However, current management theories and many top management best-sellers focus on the latter, even if it’s a stroke of luck to be “great” in business.

Such a relationship to happiness is rare in management research. A review of the use of happiness in leading management journals suggests that only 2% of articles mention the word. Business media and educators need to recognize that we have many offers to help practitioners make fewer mistakes in business and everyday life, but there is little we can teach about how to be exceptionally successful.

This is a challenge for modern societies in dealing with success. We are determined to reward and imitate the most successful. But if the most successful in modern societies are no longer a reliable yardstick, we will continue to reward their happiness and increase inequality if we overlook such a disparity.

Hiring “stars” or copying the most successful practices not only leads to predictable disappointments, but also promotes cheating as there is no other way to repeat your extraordinary happiness. The business world needs to reconcile the bill for exceptional performance and examine the effects of luck and the benefits of a second or even third or fourth best. Successes that reward blindly strengthen the myth of meritocracy and invite fraud.

Chengwei Liu, Associate Professor of Strategy and Behavioral Research, Warwick Business School, Warwick University

This article was republished in The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

