TORONTO –

A man from Ontario who collected comics as a child left the books and used some rare – and very valuable – original drawings.

Jeff Singh from Mississauga, Ont. collects original cartoon drawings from famous artists. These works were usually thrown away after they were pressed for the masses, but the works that are left have serious value.

In November, an original Batman comic cover was sold for US $ 600,000 at auction, while an original Tintin cover drawing was sold for $ 1.12 million in June.

The walls of the basement of Singh are filled with about 200 of these original drawings encased in frames, while hundreds of others are encased in plastic for protection.

The works range from hand-drawn Peanuts comics by cartoonist Charles Schulz to original Garfield sketches by illustrator Jim Davis to modern superhero comic drawings.

Singh said the originals can be easily detected due to their errors.

“You can see the white, you can see tape stains, glue stains,” he told CTV News while pointing to an original Veronica comic.

Singh collected comic books as a teenager, but in his adult years he shifted to the original drawings that he found for sale on eBay and other sites.

“I bought some sort of novelty,” he said. “Then it was two, then it was 10, then it was 100, then it was 1000. It just grows really fast.”

Although most collectibles are worth only $ 10 or $ 20, he owns an original drawing by comic book writer Frank Miller, best known for his work in the Batman series, which is worth around $ 50,000.

“It’s a labor of love,” he said.

