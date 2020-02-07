Advertisement

Working day (WTAG) – Get Report stocks worked hard and rose after a Goldman Sachs analyst put the company’s stock of financial management and human capital management software on the company’s list of convictions.

Analyst Heather Bellini wrote in a message to investors that it was including Pleasanton, Calif., “As we continue to see a path to outperformance throughout the year, particularly as the growth in underwriting is expected to accelerate In the back half of the 2021 financial year (calendar year 2020), comparisons are becoming easier and easier. ”

The Conviction List is a group of stocks that the Goldman research team expects to outperform.

“Even if this is not yet modeled at this point,” said Bellini, “we see the potential for accelerating sales growth in subscriptions in the 2022 financial year (2021 calendar) as the migration to cloud financial data in the F500 and as additional products such as for example, planning and analytics increase their penetration into the installed base. “

Bellini said investor concerns about the pace of slowdown in human capital management, Workday’s cloud-based HR management software, and weaker-than-expected earnings guidance for the 2021 fiscal year have weighed on recent performance.

“(But) our initial thesis remains intact and we believe the recent underperformance creates an even more attractive entry point for the stock,” she wrote.

With the 2021 Subscription Guide, Bellini said: “We see room for outperformance throughout the year, and find that Workday has raised the forecast of subscription earnings in the past over the course of the year.”

“Although we believe that the market has been overly optimistic about the pace of financial introduction in the past, our field work shows how the momentum in this multi-year cycle of financial migration to the cloud accelerates, while confidence the investor has become more cautious about the launch. ” She said.

At the last review, Workday stock was 2.8% higher at $ 192.82. They are 24% above their 52-week low of $ 151 in mid-October.

