In her acceptance speech, the filmmaker of a documentary produced by President Barack Obama quoted the famous protests of the Communist Manifesto by Karl Marx and the Soviet Union.

“Workers are finding it increasingly difficult these days – and we believe that things will get better if the workers of the world unite,” said Reichert.

The quote was also one of the Soviet Union’s official mottos before his fall. The communist regimes were responsible for the murder of more than 100 million people in the last century – including ten million who were murdered by the Soviet Union.

The American Factory documentary tells the story of a Chinese company that bought and remanufactured an American factory in Ohio.

President Obama congratulated the filmmakers during the Academy Awards:

Congratulations to Julia and Steven, American Factory’s filmmakers, who have told such a complex and moving story about the very human consequences of economic change. I’m glad to see two talented and extremely good people take home the Oscar for the first release of Higher Ground. https://t.co/W4AZ68iWoY

– Barack Obama (@BarackObama) February 10, 2020

