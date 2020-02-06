Advertisement

Cyprus has one of the lowest rates in the EU for people who work from home. Usually only 1.2% do this

In 2018, 5.2% of those aged 15 to 64 in the EU normally worked from home, with Cyprus far below this average.

This share has remained constant at around 5% over the past decade.

Advertisement

Over the same period, the proportion of those who sometimes work from home increased from 5.8% in 2008 to 8.3% in 2018.

The Netherlands topped the list of EU Member States with 14% of the workforce who usually work from home, closely followed by Finland (13.3%), Luxembourg (11%) and Austria (10%).

In contrast, very few people worked from home in Bulgaria (0.3%), Romania (0.4%) and Cyprus (1.2%). In Cyprus, more people worked from home in 2014 (1.7%).

In the EU, the self-employed generally worked more frequently from home (18.5%) than employees (3%). This pattern was repeated in every Member State.

The highest rates were recorded in Finland, where more than 40% of the self-employed typically worked from home (46.4%), the Netherlands (44.5%) and Austria (43.6%).

About 4.7% of the self-employed in Cyprus normally work from home, compared to 0.7% of the workers.

More women than men work from home

In 2018, a slightly higher proportion of women worked from home (5.5%) than men (5.0%).

This was the case in most EU Member States, with the largest differences in France (8.1% of women versus 5.2% of men), Luxembourg (12.5% ​​of women, 9.8% of men) and Malta (7.4% of women), 4.7% of men).

In contrast, the situation was reversed in eight EU Member States: Usually more men work from home than women.

The percentage was the same for men and women in Cyprus (1.2%).

In the Netherlands (15.5% of men versus 12.3% of women), Denmark (8.5% of men, 7% of women) and Ireland (7.2% of men, 5.7% of women) this difference was particularly large.

Older people work from home more often

The proportion of people working from home increases with age. In the EU, only 1.8% of 15- to 24-year-olds typically work from home, compared to 5.0% for 25- to 49-year-olds and 6.4% for 50- to 64-year-olds. year.

The highest proportion of 15 to 24 year olds who normally worked from home was recorded in Luxembourg (8.7%). The next highest Member State was Estonia (5.2%).

In the other age groups, the Netherlands had the highest proportion of those who normally work from home (14.9% among 25-49 year olds and 17.3% among 50-64 year olds).

Finland followed (14.0% among 25 to 49 year olds and 15.6% among 50 to 64 year olds).

In Cyprus, 1.3% of 50-64 year olds generally work from home, as do 25-49 year olds.

Advertisement