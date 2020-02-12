Most major U.S. grocery chains are poorly alerting shoppers to food recalls, a consumer protection group warns.

According to estimates by the federal health authorities, every sixth person falls ill with what we eat every year. And from frozen beef stained with Salmonella to E. coli in flour, consumers have contracted products that were later pulled off the store shelves, according to the US PIRG. While most of these approximately 48 million Americans are recovering quickly, 128,000 will be hospitalized and approximately 3,000 will die, according to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The US food safety system is focused on “quickly recalling recalled foods from the shelves through a” well-defined process followed by regulators, manufacturers, and retailers, “PIRG wrote in its report. However, consumers are often unaware of a food recall unless they agree to warnings or learn about a recall through media coverage.

Retailers also often do not properly explain why an item has been removed from the store shelves, said Adam Garber of PIRG. “They don’t say ‘don’t eat your salad’ – they say ‘we’re out’ instead of having E. coli,” he said to CBS MoneyWatch. “If they have a sign that says,” We’re not here right now, but we hope to have it back in stock soon, “it doesn’t tell you that something in your home could be dangerous.”

4 chains pass the test

In its report, PIRG grocers rated how well they warn customers about potentially contaminated products. Over time, products have been recalled for a variety of reasons, from undeclared allergens to plastic pieces.

When evaluating each chain’s attempts to notify the public, PIRG checked the clarity of the business policies and whether customers were notified either through in-store signage or directly by phone or email. Only four out of 26 retailers rated the group “C”: Target, Kroger, Smiths Food and Drug and Harris Teeter (the latter two owned by Kroger). The others, including the target competitor Walmart, failed the test, the watchdog noted.

Walmart has not returned a comment request.

According to PIRG, more than three quarters, or 84%, of grocery chains do not offer a public description of their process to notify customers about product recalls. More than half or 58% of the chains surveyed by PIRG indicated a consumer notification program.

None of the chains had online information about where customers could find recall notifications in stores. “Customers shouldn’t have to scavenge to find out if groceries they recently bought have been recalled,” said PIRG.