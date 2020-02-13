TORONTO –

Dr. Neil Rau, a specialist in infectious diseases, said he would not go on a cruise at this time, but not because he was afraid of the new corona virus that caused a two-week quarantine in Japan.

What’s worse, he said, is the response.

“It’s an AK-47 approach to infection control,” Rau said. “I’m not saying there shouldn’t be a response to the problem, but these responses are becoming increasingly impractical.”

An estimated 3700 people are stuck aboard the Diamond Princess ship, where at least 174 passengers have tested positive for the new name COVID-19. Ten Canadians are among the infected, while another 255 Canadians remain on the ship, which is placed in quarantine for another week.

Rau said that cruise ship quarantine is a drastic approach that causes unnecessary anxiety and discomfort. But it can also spread the virus to healthy people.

“Cruise ships can be a bit of a melting pot if you have a disease that spreads through direct personal contact or if they spread through shared bathroom use or food treatment,” he said. “That’s why norovirus is doing so well on a cruise ship.”

The problem with the COVID-19 is that scientists still don’t have a complete picture of how it is spreading. It appears to be transmitted via respiratory droplets, but it is still unclear whether it can spread via faecal-oral agents.

A particular case, reported from Hong Kong earlier this week, concerned an apartment building where two people separated by different floors tested positive for the virus. The building has since been evacuated.

Rau said the case resembles the 2003 outbreak at Amoy Gardens, where the plumbing system has helped spread the disease by aerosolizing contaminated wastewater from house to house.

“You wonder if that could explain what is going on in the cruise ship,” Rau said. However, he described the possibility as ‘remote’.

But there are other ways in which the virus could spread on the ship. Rau said a single exposure source could spread the virus. Personal contact can also be a factor, but Rau said this remains unlikely because passengers are kept in their cabins and are only allowed outside for short, guided walks.

Passengers who test positive for the virus are removed from the ship and treated in a local hospital.

Rau expressed doubts about the original decision to keep all passengers in one confined space.

“If I had run the show, I would have tested the entire ship and the detainees who were freed negatively and then observe. I would hold them all together, “he said.

In Canada, hundreds of people are being evacuated from Wuhan in quarantine at CFB Trenton, a military base in Ontario. So far, no cases of COVID-19 have been reported to the base.

For everyone who feels nervous about taking a cruise ship vacation this winter, Rau points out that the virus does not seem to be particularly deadly. COVID-19 has killed more than 1,100 people worldwide and infected more than 45,000 in at least 25 countries. For comparison, according to government grounds, the flu causes around 3,500 deaths and 12,200 hospitalizations in Canada every year.

“They need to worry more about the response to the disease than about the disease itself,” Rau said.