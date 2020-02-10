Advertisement

Nov. 19, 1995: Linebacker Pepper Johnson of the Cleveland Browns celebrates during a match against the Green Bay Packers at the Cleveland Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. The Packers won the game, 31-20.

Today the news came that the L. FL. Wildcats had fired their DC Pepper Johnson after a week.

Now the name Pepper Johnson may sound familiar to you if you have kept up with the New England Patriots or if you were an NFL fan in the early 90s.

That’s because the former All-Pro linebacker under Bill Belichick far back in his days in New York Giants and Cleveland Browns.

The connection does not stop there, because Belichick was so fond of his former linebacker that he had him in various positions for 13 years. One of those roles was Mike Vrabel’s position coach for at least four seasons.

The Tennessee coaching staff is a bit thin at the moment after the Titans decided to go without a defensive coordinator … for some reason. So if the Titans wanted to bring in an extra body to be an assistant linebacker coach (or whatever the title is), there is room in the budget to do this.

Pepper Johnson would not have been a target during the recent search for a linebackers coach because he was about a week away from his first DC role. Although his one game did not go great, that should not depend on the fact that Bill Belichick really likes him.

Due to the transitive characteristic, we can probably assume that Jon Robinson and Mike Vrabel are also fans of him based on their decade together in New England.

If the Titans want to restructure the defense and give Jim Haslett the title of DC, while Mike Vrabel still mentions the plays (as Sean McVay does in L.A. but in the attack), you can call Pepper Johnson the new linebacker coach.

In this way Vrabel does not look like he is consolidating power and he can get one of his acquaintances in the sheepfold.

This step may not happen, but I can guarantee that while reading this message you will be called where Pepper Johnson might receive coaching and whether people are reaching him or vice versa, I have to imagine that calls happen quickly.

