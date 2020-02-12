Advertisement

Justin Hartley was not always a Pearson. Although the actor achieved great status with the hit NBC series, This Is Us, he is always known in a few other worlds. That said, there is one CW series that strikes fans. Although it is long gone, some wonder if Hartley would ever visit his past again.

Justin Hartley’s resume is impressive

Justin Hartley takes part in the 25th annual Critics’ Choice Awards Taylor Hill / Getty Images

Long before the role of Kevin Pearson came up, Justin Hartley was just another Hollywood actor trying to make ends meet. The actor from Knoxville, Illinois attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale and the University of Illinois in Chicago, where he studied history and theater.

From there, Hartley made the leap to Los Angeles to pursue full-time acting. At the time, according to IMDb, he had no money or job. Although the This Is Us star is now doing well, Hartley only got his first recurring role as Fox Crane in the daytime soap opera, Passions, in 2002. There he met his first wife, Lindsay Korman, who became the mother of his daughter, Isabella.

Many may know Hartley from his work on the long day soap, The Young and the Restless, where he played Adam Newman from 2014-2016. During the same period of time, the actor also had a recurring role in the Mistresses series, showing that it is better to have too much work than not enough.

Apart from watching TV during the day, Hartley picked up jobs at CSI: New York, Cold Case and more. Although This Is Us is perhaps Hartley’s breakthrough, he has been known in other fandom circles for years. There is one in particular in which fans want more.

Hartley previously played a DC character on the CW

Hartley played Oliver Queen – also known as the Green Arrow – at the CW’s Smallville from 2006-2011. Smallville was primarily focused on Superman, but Hartley’s Green Arrow is still a fan favorite.

When the spin-off, Arrow, blossomed, many hoped it would be Hartley to take over. However, writers did not want to use something that is already established in the world of Smallville.

“He was not only great * as the Green Arrow, even according to CW standards, he has also proven to be a great actor in This Is Us,” said a Reddit fan. “Justin Hartley will always be my green arrow,” tweeted this fan.

Stephen Amell took Hartley’s place in the spin-off, which ended just after 169 episodes with Amell as the lead actor. Many initially doubted the character replacement, but became more amiable in a grim version of Green Arrow. Still, Hartley seems to have the final vote under fandom.

Would Hartley return to the world in another spin-off series?

Many speculated Hartley to join the five-part crossover special Crisis on Infinite Earths to resume his role (s). Arrow, Supergirl, The Flash, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow and newcomer Batwoman all participated, starting in December 2019 and ending in January 2020.

Hartley didn’t finish with the part, which makes sense because Amell took the Green Arrow pattern from Hartley’s departure. Hartley, however, sat down with Michael Rosenbaum (who played Lex Luthor on Smallville) for an episode of his podcast, Inside of You.

Hartley was asked if he would ever have been a guest star on Arrow (before it ended).

“If it was the right part, yes … I like interesting characters,” he said. “Yes, if it was something that I could get excited about, yes of course.”

Although Smallville and Arrow have long since disappeared, Hartly’s answer leaves room for a multitude of ideas that could somehow bring him back to the DC world.

Hartley perhaps thrives on the hugely successful This Is Us, but fans clearly want more of his heroic alter ego to live on.

