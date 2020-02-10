Advertisement

Oscars is usually a star-studded event where you don’t expect people to talk about technology and how it affects your personal and professional life. At this year’s event, Oscar winner Taika Waititi complained about something that nobody likes.

At the event, Taika Waititi was asked what the authors should talk to the producers about in the next round of discussions, when he complained about the MacBook keyboards and that they were worse than the PC. Taika Waititi said: “Apple needs to fix these keyboards. It is impossible to write about it. You got worse. It makes me go back to PCs. “He also noted that” jumping back is much better (on PC) “and the keyboard is the worst on new MacBooks or iMacs. He even continued to have shoulder problems because the keyboard design affects the posture of the person using the device.

Taika Waititi jokes about what authors should ask in the next round of talks with producers: “Apple has to repair these keyboards. It is impossible to write about it. You got worse. It makes me go back to PCs. “#Oscars pic.twitter.com/vlFTSjCfZm

– Variety (@Variety) February 10, 2020

It is not clear whether it is the old MacBook keyboards or the new 16-inch MacBook. Apple accepted that the keyboard of the latest MacBooks was bad, and the company went back to the old design for the 16-inch MacBook Pro.

