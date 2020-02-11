Advertisement

SPOKANE CO., Washington – The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is looking for public contributions to safety improvements on I-90 near Four Lakes.

They plan to remove the basalt rocks and trees from the median, which they believe is a security risk. In order to preserve the rocks, the “visual value” of the area and the general environment, they seek the input from “all interested parties” for improvement.

According to WSDOT, they identified ten areas along I-90 with “higher visual quality”.

Here you can take part in the online survey.

We’re looking for information on a safety improvement project along I-90 in the Four Lakes / Tyler region. We would like to make suggestions to improve safety, taking into account the preservation of the basalt rock formations. For more information and to complete the survey, please visit: //t.co/HRXccQGqJP pic.twitter.com/2BCZyxuCyS

– WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) February 11, 2020

