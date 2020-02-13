February 12, 2020, 5:51 p.m.

PULLMAN, Washington. – In the United States, more demolition and construction waste goes to landfill than our everyday solid waste.

According to researchers, the only way to currently recycle drywall is to convert it to fertilizer. Since most of eastern Washington is used for agriculture, this drywall ends up here – and even then, only about 10 to 15 percent of it is used.

Innovators will tell you that their goal is to solve problems and meet needs.

A team of researchers in Pullman finds a new solution for this wasted drywall. First, it’s more environmentally friendly and less wasteful. You have created a drywall waste block (DWB). That’s exactly what it sounds like – a solid brick made from old drywall. It looks like any normal cement block you buy in the store.

WSU researchers David Drake and Taiji Miyasaki are the brains behind the project.

They mix the drywall and send it straight to a giant kitchen mixer for about fifteen minutes. From there, they send it to a machine to make it into the shape of a block.

“Everyone knows there is a plastic problem. Everyone knows that there is a large garbage dump full of plastic somewhere in the Pacific Ocean and we have to do something about it,” said Drake.

As it turns out, plastic is just one of our environmental problems.

“The fact is that about 10 million tons of drywall waste goes to the landfill in the United States,” said Drake.

Instead of increasing these numbers, thanks to researchers, we can use them to make something more valuable and efficient than what is on the market.

Drake and Miyasaki have also developed a foamed drywall that is more flame retardant than your average Strofoam insulation.

“We have a layer of plastic, polystyrene material. You have a net, a piece of stucco on the outside. This would happen outside of a building,” said Drake. “The problem is, no matter how much fire retardant you put in this product – you still have one Plastic material that wants to catch fire. “

When this plastic material starts to burn in a building, it creates a chimney effect. Drake said it takes about two and a half hours for the foamed drywall to burn out.

“I can just sit there. Hold a torch on it with my hand right behind it. Of course, I would never try that with a piece of styrofoam. It would blow and I would have a handful of plastic, ”said Drake.

After completing the product properties, your next step is to talk to construction companies about how to tailor these blocks to construction projects. Researchers hope a

The manufacturer will license its products and begin construction within the next two years.

