February 10, 2020, 11:11 p.m.

Keith Osso

Posted: Feb 10, 2020 at 11:11 pm

CJ Elleby was celebrated on the bench by his teammates after 34 points

CJ Elleby, a former SAN FRANCISCO (Washington) basketball player, was named Pac-12 Player of the Week on February 9, the conference office said on Monday. Elleby, who also received the highest award on January 18, is the first WSU player to receive multiple weekly awards in one season since legend Klay Thompson succeeded in November 2009. The two awards are the first time since 2011 -12 The Cougs received several weekly awards in the same season.

In the first half of the Boeing Apple Cup rivalry series with Washington, Seattle-based Elleby faced the West Side team when Coug led WSU a convincing 79-67 win over the Huskies Sunday afternoon in the second year. Elleby was almost unstoppable throughout the day when the striker reached a career high with 34 points and 10 rebounds to break his fourth double of the season. In addition, Elleby was an outstanding defensive player who chased the huskies on the sidelines while protecting the color, as promised by the top three blocks of his career.

For Elleby, the 34 points were the first time that the second student had crossed the 30-point mark in his career after scoring 27 points several times throughout the season. Elleby made the most of his time on the pitch and was extremely efficient with a 9 of 16 win from the start. He also drilled a 6-of-9 victory from deep. Elleby forced the action and scored eight fouls that sent him ten times in the line. All ten fouls were put down to get the best career grade.

The 34 points were the fourth highest score for a coug against the huskies and the highest for an underclassmen in the rivalry game.

On average, Elleby scores the best 19.0 points per game, third in the Pac-12. He also leads the cougs in rebounding with 7.3 rebounds per game, the eighth in the Pac-12, while also conquering 1.5 steals per game on the perimeter.

The Cougars plan to take their show with them when they go to LA schools to compete against UCLA (February 13) and USC (February 15). The WSU shared their opening games with the two and fell on USC before defeating UCLA in extra time for their first Pac-12 win of the season.

Washington State athletics

