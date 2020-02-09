Advertisement

A few weeks ago, many economists and others compared the newly discovered Wuhan corona virus with the spread – and ultimately rapid containment – of the SARS virus in the early 2000s. But shortly after the world recognized the global threat from the pathogen in mid-January, the numbers tell a dramatically different story.

At the weekend, the virus that now threatens China and the rest of the world spread faster and killed more patients than its older cousin: on Sunday, the Wuhan coronavirus killed 814 people and infected more than 37,590 worldwide. According to a disease mapping project at Johns Hopkins University, fewer than 3,000 people have “recovered” from their infections.

That’s compared to the entire SARS pandemic, which has counted 8,098 known infections and an official number of 774 fatalities.

“Ultimately, traditional public health measures ended the SARS pandemic,” wrote Dr. Catharine I. Paules, Hilary D. Marston and Anthony S. Fauci in an article published last month in the Journal of the American Medical Association. However, they found that the total global cost of this lesser-spread pandemic was between $ 30 billion and $ 100 billion and was devastating for the victims and their families.

The number of unknowns increases the uncertainty of the current virus. Many believe that the overall infection is far higher than recorded, and scientists learn new aspects of the virus almost every day.

“It is currently unclear whether this outbreak can be contained within China. Uncertainties concern the severity range of the disease caused by this virus and whether cases with relatively mild symptoms are able to transmit the virus efficiently,” wrote Imperial College London researchers last month. The researchers, led by epidemiologist for infectious diseases Neil Ferguson, believe that the total is higher than the official toll and that each person is likely to infect about 2.6 other people.

Here are some recently discovered viruses:

It’s not just a fever, cough, and phenomena. A recent report published in JAMA found that in a study of 138 patients in China, the most contagious case came from a man who first came to the hospital with abdominal symptoms and was admitted to the surgical department, and doctors like the unreported patient with the corona virus because of the symptoms. It was suspected that more than 10 healthcare workers in this department were infected by this patient. It was also suspected that patient-to-patient transmission had occurred and at least 4 patients hospitalized in the same ward were infected and all infected with atypical abdominal symptoms. “

However, most of the virus health warnings are still focused on respiratory symptoms, and there have been reports of sick people exiting China who then let go because their symptoms are unrelated to the coronavirus.

Spreads without symptoms. According to a report by the Japan Times on the results of researchers at Hokkaido University, two individual infections of the coronavirus show at least one infection while one patient has no symptoms. “The results show that isolating the disease is difficult to control,” Hiroshi Nishiura, a university professor, told Kyodo News Agency.

A man in Kyoto who hadn’t traveled to China but had worked with many tourists had contracted the virus, according to the Japan Times.

“New risk for the outlook.” In its Friday report to Congress, the Federal Reserve said that “possible outbreaks of the effects of the coronavirus in China pose a new risk to the prospect,” that economic growth would otherwise have appeared on a relatively steady, positive path. “The recent emergence of the corona virus … could lead to disruptions in China that affect the rest of the world economy. Given the weak economic activity and easing inflationary pressures, foreign central banks generally took a more accommodative political stance,” wrote Fed.

This story is updated throughout the day.

