Advertisement

A tremendous development in WWE’s quarterly finance call on Thursday morning was the unveiling that the wrestling campaign is open to selling the rights to pay-per-views to other streaming services.

While WWE’s total revenue increased in 2019, significant parts of its business, including subscriptions to the WWE network – a 10 percent decrease – and revenue from in-house trade fairs declined significantly. This appears to have changed WWE’s outlook on its exclusivity monetization model.

In discussing the WWE network, WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon explained at the WWE fourth-quarter and full-year conference call what options the company had regarding its own over-the-top streaming service ( OTT).

Advertisement

“Well, we have a lot of options. We could go on as we are now, with a free tier and a better paying tier,” McMahon said of The Wrap. “At the moment there is no better time to exercise the sale of our rights to all majors who, frankly speaking, all majors really want our content, so that could mean a significant increase in revenue.”

WWE

Long-serving co-presidents George Barrios and Michelle Wilson were released from their duties last week, with interim CFO Frank Riddick taking their place. When a media analyst asked whether pay-per-views like WrestleMania or Royal Rumble were “taboo” for potential third parties, Riddick said nothing was off the table.

“There is nothing – obviously the devil is in the details of these arrangements – but at this point it looks like nothing is stopping us from doing any kind of transaction with the network if we decide to do so,” said Riddick said.

“There are so many majors in OTT … Our (WWE) network is obviously our premium content and we have about one and a half million subscribers, we have more,” said McMahon. “But there is still another way for us to use our network. And, as I said, there is a great deal of interest in all majors when it comes to OTT.”

PWInsider reports that talks about moving WWE pay-per-views to other streaming services started in January and were not widely known within the company, including those working directly on the WWE network.

The report also says that shutting down the WWE network completely is not part of an ongoing strategy. In fact, WWE is still working on the multi-tier version of the network, but there is no schedule for launch yet.

WWE stock slumped after news of Barrios and Wilson’s fall, consuming more than $ 1 billion of the company’s market value. The shares opened on Friday at $ 44.85, less than the $ 48.88 they fell after the news from Barrios and Wilson went public.

A business analyst believes that the combination of WWE’s low stock price and willingness to sell its pay-per-view rights to key streaming services could provide an opportunity for Amazon to get involved.

Needham analyst Laura Martin informed CNBC that Amazon could acquire the rights to the WWE content for its Amazon Prime streaming service. This might also put President Jeff Bezos in the driver’s seat to buy the company when the McMahons are ready.

“We believe that such a license agreement would put AMZN in the best position to buy the entire WWE if the family is ready to get out,” said Martin. “Vince McMahon is currently 74 years old and is 50 years old.”

It’s too early to say what WWE and the network will do this year, but as the current financial report shows, anything is possible.

Advertisement