Becky Lynch is at the top of the world and comes from a history making 2019 in WWE. In one year she won the Royal Rumble, was part of the very first women’s event ever WrestleMania, and solidified “The Man” moniker by leaving MetLife Stadium as “Becky 2 Belts.” But even with all that success, the longest-ruling raw the women’s champion remains driven as ever.

“I can lean back on my laurels, but I just love this, I love this game. I like to be the best at something, and I now prove that. I drive high. It’s a great feeling, “she said. “Nobody wants to give that up. Nobody wants to come down the mountain when they see the view and the landscape. It is beautiful there. That keeps me motivated. “

Lynch exudes confidence every time the “Irish Lass Kicker” walks through the curtain. However, there were times when uncertainty seeped through it and the 33-year-old fought through those moments.

“It was a doubt. I doubted how good I was. Maybe I wasn’t as good as I thought I was, “Lynch said, faithful to her character inside and outside the ring. “Maybe all haters were right? Maybe I was a flash in the pan. Maybe I just got lucky every match in a whole year? Those are just bulls I can’t believe I’m saying. But I had that doubt. I walked around with my head down and considered whether I was good enough. I needed something to beat me out. “

Helping to get out of the funk was the win at the Royal Rumble against Asuka, loss of the same event a year earlier. Lynch likes to test her skills and shares the square circle with the ’empress of tomorrow’.

“She was the best. She is no longer the best because I beat her. Now I am the best. I’m better than the best. Now I am the GOAT, “said Lynch. “Asuka has the style that not many people have trained in. Luckily I trained in the art of Japanese wrestling, I did guided tours and competitions and held main eventing in Korakuen Hall at the young age of only 18. [Asuka] was an opponent who brought a style that I haven’t really been around for a while used, so that was the trickiest part. I finally conquered my white whale by the Royal Rumble. “

The two rivals meet again raw with the title on the line – a challenge that Lynch does not take lightly. The story is that it is a risky step to accept such a champion defense so close WrestleMania.

“Why did I do it? Because I had to prove that beating her wasn’t a fluke. No, I’m lying. I don’t have to prove anything to anyone. I am “The Man.” I am the best of all time. But you know what? I like a good risk. I like a good challenge … If you are not afraid of failure, you can achieve everything or really do something. I think that has always been my motto. I’ve put it all at stake and show up successfully and better than ever before, “she reasoned.

Lynch has put extra pressure on the market in such a prominent position. It is a place that can be an easy target for opponents and critics, but she welcomes it all, even recent comments made by SmackDown commentator Corey Graves that fans might get her tired.

“I think it’s great that we give it energy when I went there Royal Rumble and the crowd went crazy, “Lynch said. “I had the best game of the night and the audience went crazy … It doesn’t matter if I have two minutes or 10 minutes, I get interested. I get people invested.

“It doesn’t matter who my opponent is or what my story is, I’ve been at the top for a long time than maybe someone else in the last decade – maybe even more. Someone on the sidelines talking about me like that, that’s fine. I am just like the stock market, sometimes I am up and sometimes I am down, but I am always money, “she concluded.

Lynch’s contract negotiations and a new deal with WWE could not have come at a better time. It is a likely increase that is moving her to the earnings ladder.

“I should earn more in that entire company, everyone – including Vince McMahon,” she said. “I want to change the game. I want to prove that it doesn’t matter what your gender, your race, your background is, if you do the work and keep people invested, if you keep people interested, you deserve to be at a higher level to be paid than anyone else.

“Or as high as anyone else. As high as the best of them. I look around the arenas and the majority of people are in my shirts. The majority of people have signs for me, so pay me as such and it will be, “she added.

The pioneer has the same mentality when it comes to WWE programming – rewarding TV time and reward on the basis of merit rather than a quota.

“It’s about what’s most interesting. If that’s the case, let’s say it there,” she explained. “We have to come out of the old thinking:” Oh, we’ve already seen a women’s segment or two women’s segments. ” We can leave that in the 80s … We all do our thing and entertain the fans, because that’s the only thing that counts at the end of the day. “

A passion for professional wrestling is one of the things she has in common with fiance Seth Rollins. The two WWE superstars set fire to social media and announced their engagement at the end of last summer.

“I think the thing is that you always push each other to what is true. Find your truth, “Lynch said and said how they motivate each other. “Think,” How do you actually feel about this? Oh, you know you’re the best. I think you’re the best too. Let’s both go freakin and take over the world. “”

With the way to WrestleMania fans are pulling out all their crystal balls in full swing. Among the opponents that people predict for Lynch is Shayna Baszler. The last two entangled Survivor series as part of a triple threat with Bayley.

“If she wants to come back, that’s fine. But as far as I know, she hid in NXT,” Lynch said. “I don’t hide my whereabouts. Everyone always knows where I am. I’m at raw every Monday.

“I am a real champion at every live event, so if she wants to find me, she can certainly … Whoever wants to make money, they know that I am the big game.” If you want to be better than before, come and find me. “

The popular artist has never forgotten where she came from, as evidenced by her interactions with fans.

“When it comes to you as the reason why they watch wrestling or you are the reason they’ve achieved something – that when they think about your journey, they move forward – that’s what it’s all about. That’s quite a responsibility, and I don’t take it lightly, “said Lynch.

“Use your strength and don’t be afraid of your weaknesses. Just keep moving forward. That’s really the case, at the end of the day, when people come to me and say that I help them just by doing my thing and what I love. It’s a great feeling, “she concluded.

WWE Raw Mondays, 8 / 7c, US network

