World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) – Get Report was shaky on Monday after a double-jab downgrade by Wells Fargo analysts, who scored the one-two, when they saw the entertainment company’s earnings as “too many dropouts”.

WWE stock rose 0.21% to $ 42.62 on Monday after Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall downgraded the stock from $ 80 to $ 36 as a result of various program initiatives he announced, delivering no gains.

In a customer release, Cahall said that “… there were too many dropouts at WWE to make investors interested in the near future” and that “… downside risks still exist”. In particular, Cahall pointed to potential business in India and India. Middle East falls short of expectations. He also pointed out that the forecast operating costs will continue to be “increased” after 2020.

While the rating improvements triggered by the move from “Smackdown” to Fox are gradually giving positive impetus, there are still longer-term concerns about the right values ​​for TV distribution.

When broadcast, the monetization of WWE network content could “be incremental, but we’re not convinced that this will change earnings,” said Cahall, noting that his team at WWE Network currently has $ 400 million Dollar valued.

WWE is about a general decrease in the number of visitors and the number of spectators of wrestling and other “sports” and entertainment activities, on which the company focuses. At the same time, other forms of “alternative” sports, including the newly launched XFL, are seen as more competition for WWE – both on the physical and on the viewer side.

Demand for XFL game tickets on the opening weekend of the league exceeded expectations: According to Sports Illustrated’s John Wall Street, the starting price for entry into the DC Defenders opening competition was $ 130 in the secondary market.

The sale of Houston Roughnecks tickets was so strong that the club decided to open two additional sections on the second deck of the TDECU Stadium (six in total) to accommodate walk-ups. Both New York and Dallas had official visitor numbers north of 17,000.

