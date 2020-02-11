Advertisement

Samsung confirmed on the Unpacked smartphone that Xbox’s mobile racing game Forza Street will be available exclusively for the Samsung Galaxy S20 this spring.

Forza Street in particular was launched on the PC in April last year and should be released on Android and iOS by 2020. However, no update has yet been released for the mobile versions of the game. While Samsung has not indicated this, it is probably an exclusive time for the Galaxy S20, with a rollout on other Android devices and iOS at a later date. This would be comparable to the timed exclusivity that Samsung secured in 2018 with the Android version of Fortnite.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 will have a refresh rate of 120 Hz, which should help the high-octane races of Forza’s console / PC versions when translating to mobile devices. Pre-registration for Forza Street is now possible in the Galaxy Store.

Advertisement

Samsung also announced plans to work with Microsoft on 5G games for mobile phones. However, more information on this initiative will be released later this year. Samsung has not mentioned it by name, but the company is likely to work with Microsoft on xCloud, Microsoft’s mobile game streaming service. xCloud is currently in preview in Canada and will be officially launched sometime in 2020.

In the meantime, the Samsung Galaxy S20 will be launched in Canada on March 6th. You can find more information about Samsung’s latest flagship here in our practical impressions and here you will find a breakdown of Canadian prices and availability.

Advertisement