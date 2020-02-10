Advertisement

Xerox (XRX) – Get Report announced Monday that offerings for computer manufacturer HP Inc. have been increased (HPQ) – Get a report of $ 24 per share from his previous bid of $ 22.

The bid now consists of $ 18.40 per share in cash and $ 0.149 per Xerox share per HP share.

Advertisement

Xerox has made serious efforts to take over the much larger HP and announced last month that it would nominate a list of eleven candidates to replace the printing company’s management as Xerox continues its hostile takeover bid.

Xerox said earlier, “Candidates were selected for their expertise, which oversees and executes key corporate transformations and combinations, and has demonstrated proven value-added success for shareholders.”

The plan will be nominated at the HP general meeting, Xerox said. An HP spokesman said in an email that an appointment for the annual meeting has not yet been announced.

“These nominations are a self-serving tactic for Xerox to push ahead with its proposal, which significantly undervalues ​​HP and creates significant risk to the detriment of HP shareholders,” said HP in January.

Xerox shares fell 1.53% on Monday before trading on the stock exchange. HP stock rose 4.46% to $ 22.70.

Advertisement