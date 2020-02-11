Advertisement

The TV ratings for the opening weekend of the XFL are available and these numbers should ensure that the new league stays at least a few weekends longer.

According to the Hollywood Reporter:

The four games – two on Fox, one on ABC and one on ESPN – reached an average of 3.12 million viewers and a rating of 1.0 in adults between 18 and 49 years of age. These ratings match the Alliance of American Football’s first primetime game on CBS last year (3.25 million viewers, 0.9 for adults ages 18-49). Fox’s Sunday afternoon game had the largest audience with 3.39 million viewers, while ESPN’s Sunday television was the smallest of the four with just under 2.5 million viewers.

The AAF collapsed in the middle of its season last year for financial reasons. The televised games that were broadcast after the first broadcast by CBS on TNT, NFL Network and CBS Sports Network (the latter is not rated by Nielsen) fell significantly at the start.

From a financial perspective, the XFL is likely to be on a more solid footing as WWE owner McMahon has stated that he is willing to invest anything to make the league profitable. It also has TV offerings with ESPN / ABC and Fox Sports; The games will air on Saturday and Sunday afternoons on ABC and Fox, as well as ESPN, ESPN2, Fox Sports 1 and Fox Sports 2.

The quality of the game and rule changes – including the elimination of extra point kicks and another way to line up for kickoffs – met with mostly positive reviews on the opening weekend.

Another positive sign for the league is that three of the four games beat all of the previous week’s NBA and college basketball games. The actual test for the success of the XFL will take place next week after the numbers for the second week of play are released. If the league improves their ratings for the opening weekend, it looks very good.

