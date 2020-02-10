Advertisement

Chinese Communist Party dictator Xi Jinping traveled to the residential areas of Beijing where he lives on Monday to take photos of government officials and medical officers tasked with responding to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Xi has largely remained out of the public eye since Chinese officials announced the outbreak in late January, about a month after locals at the epicenter of the outbreak, Wuhan City, reported hearing about an illness that was spreading rapidly. His tour of Beijing follows a few weeks after Prime Minister Li Keqiang, his deputy, visited Wuhan himself.

Advertisement

Unconfirmed reports from Wuhan – and videos allegedly smuggled out of the closed city of 11 million people – indicate that authorities there are taking extreme measures to isolate people suspected of transmitting the virus. Several reports have also shown that the government intentionally underestimated cases by making it difficult for “unauthorized” patients with coronavirus symptoms to be tested and confirmed as carriers.

As of Monday, the Chinese government and the World Health Organization (WHO) have identified 40,627 new types of coronavirus worldwide. It has been confirmed that another 910 have died from coronavirus-related pneumonia and infection, only two of them outside of China. Most of the deceased victims are considered high-risk patients, seniors and people with pre-existing diseases. At least one prominent case concerned a young, healthy man: Dr. Li Wenliang, a Wuhan medical doctor who posted online warnings about the virus before Beijing confirmed its existence, which led to the police arresting him and forcing him to sign a humiliating excuse for disturbing “public order.” Li, 34, died last week after becoming infected with the virus and asked questions about the conditions of his death and the potential risk of the virus.

The novel coronavirus, publicly identified on January 20 as never seen before, triggered fever, cough, body aches, and difficulty breathing in most patients. In some cases, potentially fatal pneumonia occurs.

China’s state propaganda agencies published several photos of Xi Jinping, who visited Beijing’s neighborhoods, wore a hygiene mask, and spoke to both health professionals and Communist Party members who were responsible for controlling community mobility. Chinese media also reported that Xi had measured fever to show that he, too, followed the safety precautions of the health authorities.

According to the state-run Global Times newspaper, Xi went on the tour to “learn about prevention and control of primary-level epidemics and the provision of daily needs”:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D-ocPmiHHhM (/ embed)

Xi reportedly described the ongoing outbreak as “very serious” and warned the locals to listen to the orders of the Communist Party officials. Xinhua also described Xi as saying, “China can certainly win a full victory in the fight against the novel coronavirus pneumonia epidemic.”

“Xi said the whole party, the armed forces, and the people of all ethnic groups in China stand together with the people of Hubei and Wuhan,” Xinhua said.

“Wuhan is a heroic city, and the people of Hubei and Wuhan are heroic people who have never experienced difficulties and dangers in history. As long as our comrades work together, fight bravely and overcome difficulties, we can surely achieve a full victory in the fight against the epidemic, ”said the Xi propaganda bureau.

Wuhan is the capital of Hubei Province.

The Outlet Quartz noticed Monday that Xi reappeared on the streets of Beijing for the first time in five days when he met Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen safely in Beijing’s public buildings. The only major corona virus-related event Xi undertook before Monday was a meeting with WHO Secretary-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus last month, also an official state visit to Beijing. This meeting took place three days after the Chinese government announced that it would identify and sequence the genome of the new coronavirus.

While Xi was safe in Beijing, Li Keqiang visited Wuhan in January, met with health professionals in the crowded Jinyintan Hospital, and applauded her efforts.

Chinese media supported Xi’s public appearance by demanding that the world not implement travel bans on affected areas in China – although medical researchers consider the coronavirus to be highly contagious – and praised the Communist Party for keeping the outbreak under control.

“By building makeshift hospitals in a surprisingly short time, rapidly isolating the virus and sequencing its genome, and mobilizing various provinces to support Hubei Province, China’s nationwide efforts to combat the novel coronavirus epidemic demonstrate the ability, strength and trust of the Country’s fight the epidemic and its sense of responsibility towards the world, ”said People’s Daily, the official newspaper of the Communist Party, on Monday.

“China has mobilized the whole country to fight the epidemic, has taken extensive measures, and has taken the most stringent preventive and control measures, many of which have far exceeded the requirements of international health regulations,” the newspaper said. “In addition, the Chinese government has reported the epidemic situation to the World Health Organization (WHO) and the international community openly, transparently, responsibly and promptly, and has shared data about the novel corona virus with the world.”

The Volkszeitung failed to respond to the growing evidence that the outbreak infected and killed a far greater number of people than the government claimed, including reports based on interviews with funeral directors in Wuhan who said they found hundreds of bodies cremate on ashes a return that is unsustainable if the official numbers are correct.

Follow Frances Martel on Facebook and Twitter.

Advertisement