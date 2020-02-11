Advertisement

Xiaomi’s Redmi sub-brand launched the first products of the year in India on Tuesday. The first in the series is Redmi 8A Dual.

Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual 2GB, 32GB variant is priced at Rs 6,499. The 3 GB and 32 GB model costs 6,999 rupees. The phone will be available for sale in India on mi.com and Amazon India on February 18. The Redmi 8A Dual is available in the colors Sky White, Sea Blue and Midnight Gray.

Xiaomi Redmi 8A Full specifications

The Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual has a 6.2-inch HD LCD display. It comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It also has p2i nano coating splashproof.

The phone is equipped with 13 megapixel and 2 megapixel rear view cameras. The camera is integrated in Google Lens. It has an 8 megapixel selfie camera.

For performance reasons, the Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor. It supports 512 GB of expandable memory via a microSD slot. The phone also supports VoWI-Fi support ex works. The phone is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery with 18 W quick charge. The Redmi 8A Dual also has a USB Type-C port and a recharge capacity.

Vs Xiaomi Redmi 8A

Xiaomi Redmi 8A had launched in September last year. The phone is available with 2 GB, 32 GB and 3 GB as well as 32 GB RAM and memory variants. The Redmi 8A is equipped with a 12-megapixel camera from Sony IMX363 and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The Redmi 8A is powered by a Snapdragon 430 octa-core processor and is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery with 18 W quick charge support.

Other important features of the Redmi 8A are the support for two SIM cards, a microSD card with a storage capacity of up to 512 GB and the P2i coating.

