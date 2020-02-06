Advertisement

Xiaomi has not yet launched India in 2020. The company has now started to publish teasers for its upcoming devices under the Redmi product range.

Now Redmi India has posted a new teaser on its official Twitter handle, which indicates a new launch of Redmi. The teaser doesn’t reveal which product Redmi will bring to the market, but the silhouettes indicate that it could be a new power bank. There is also speculation that it could be a Bluetooth speaker.

A teaser shared by Xiaomi Vice President Manu Kumar Jain last week claimed that the Redmi 2020 portfolio would offer “powerful phones”, “powerful processors” and “powerful user experience”. The teaser has sparked speculation about the Redmi 9 series launched in India.

#Power has a new look! ⚡️

Coming soon. #MorePowerToRedmi! pic.twitter.com/k58iic1n5Z

– Redmi India (@RedmiIndia), February 5, 2020

The new series will succeed Xiaomi’s popular entry-level and budget smartphones Redmi 8. Not much is known about Redmi 9 yet. A recent leak claimed that the Redmi 9 series could use MediaTek’s Helio G70 processor. The chip, recently launched in India, is aimed at gaming and power users.

#Redmi has always been synonymous with POWER! 💪

🥊 Phones powered

🚄 Powerful processors

📸 Powerful user experience

I look forward to the things @RedmiIndia will bring in 2020! # Redmi2020 # MorePowerToRedmi is almost there. Can you guess what that is? Xia # Xiaomi ❤️ pic.twitter.com/6rDu9QAQ3Q

– Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) February 3, 2020

Xiaomi has fundamentally changed its strategy for India. Redmi and Mi now operate separate sub-brands. Another Poco sub-brand is now operating as an independent brand in India. Poco recently launched its second smartphone in India, the Poco X2.

