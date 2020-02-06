Advertisement

From the outset, The Young and the Restless has combined dramatic stories with social issues to entertain and inform the public. The current regime of the show uses this model by telling a storyline about breast cancer with the favorite character of Sharon Newman (played by Emmy winner Sharon Case).

In Friday’s episode, Sharon is reunited with her late daughter Cassie (played by Camryn Grimes, who currently plays Cassie’s twin, Mariah). But don’t be afraid – Sharon isn’t going to see that great soap in the air. Instead, she will encounter Cassie in a dream.

What influence does Sharon’s disease have on its dynamics with new beauty, Det. Rey Rosales (Jordi Vilasuso) and her ex, Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow). Read on to get the insights from Case.

Today’s stories are told at breakneck speed, but Sharon’s cancer story feels like a return to classic Y&R stories. Beats are taken. Given your reputation for playing scenes with such thoughtful precision, you are a perfect candidate to tell this story.

Sharon case: Thank you first. I was very flattered that someone thought of me when this story came up in the writers’ meeting and that I would trust it to take it where it should go. And I think you’re right. A storyline like this has a different pace. I like to play at that pace. I like to think in my scenes. I like to take more beats. Sometimes that works more for a certain storyline and yes, this is one of them. We know this pace. It’s the way Bill Bell wrote the show … I can go back to that!

What research have you done on breast cancer?

When I did the bi-polar story, I did research because certain things I learned about it were my choices. But in this story the writers write what Sharon feels. It is really determined by the writers. My performance follows through what has been written. I could do a lot of research, but (I don’t think) it will matter. I do what the writers write. And they are doing great! This story is fun and informative. We are also reasonably informed in the world today about certain things. There is nothing in the scripts that I did not understand.

Can you see an example of tomorrow’s episode devoted to Sharon? How was the shooting?

That was fun and it was also the craziest day for me. It is unusual to have a day where you are in the script almost everywhere. What made this so tiring was the material. There are many emotions and Sharon has a terrible nightmare. I think I changed seven costumes that day. It was a tiring day. It was the last day of photography before we took a break at the end of the year. It was a great show. I really like when we do dream episodes. They are out of the box and fun. However, this episode is very scary. I can’t wait for people to see it.

There is a scene in which Sharon meets her late daughter Cassie. It has been said that people see late family members before they die.

I love seeing Sharon Cassie. That makes perfect sense to me, because Cassie has stayed close to Sharon’s heart and mind, and also to Nick. If Sharon imagined her life, Cassie would indeed be the first person to come to mind. People tend to think about loss and those who have died and may see them again. I like how the show Cassie has written (in Sharon’s dream).

Cassie said on her deathbed that Nick and Sharon would have another daughter – what they did with Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind), who is not really an adult, but also not really a child anymore.

Cassie’s prediction was prophetic. It is as if she had some knowledge because she was crossing (to the other side). Faith, the daughter Cassie predicted Nick and Sharon would have, is this character of the oracle type. She is an old soul, as Cassie was. I have always wanted Faith to be in contact with her grandfather Victor Newman (Eric Braeden), who is the other oracle of the show. The two play chess together. I just think that’s perfect.

Can you tell how Sharon’s condition affects her relationships with both Rey and Nick?

Sharon is determined not to want people around her swarming or helping her (too much). That’s why she has the dream. She really doesn’t want to be reminded every day that she is going through chemo or that she has cancer. She does not want this to take over her life, her thoughts, her relationships. She is determined not to let that happen. It is not that she does not appreciate, but it is overwhelming to deal with such a diagnosis. In a sense, this (story) has brought Sharon and Rey closer because Rey is always there for Sharon. However, she is currently not in the mood for romance. This has changed her focus.

Does Sharon open more for Nick? Many fans think that Sharon and Nick are the endgame like Victor and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott).

I think in times like this, the movement that makes you unconscious is trying to tell you something. Sometimes we think we know one thing. Then the truth emerges in a hot moment of despair. Life can lead us to where we want to be. Maybe Nick is the one? Sharon has had many conversations with him about how she is too much a caregiver. Maybe Nick isn’t the one? Perhaps what we will see is that Sharon’s passage will give her a new direction in life – whatever that may be. She is now exploring.

What do you hope the public takes away from this story?

I think it’s great that the audience looks at where it thinks it is. They want to see if they were right or wrong. It keeps people involved in the story. I hope they enjoy the trip.

Young and restless, weekdays, CBS

