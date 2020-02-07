Advertisement

As part of the new Yammer experience, Microsoft is renaming Yammer groups into Yammer communities. Yammer communities are intended for groups of people who have similar interests within an organization.

Aside from the name change, Yammer now enables community admins to customize and brand their communities. Community administrators can also moderate conversations, close / reopen conversations, and pin conversations to the top of the community feed.

Advertisement

Here are the most common types of communities Yammer sees with its customers:

Interest group (pets, music, runners, foodies, parents)

Role (project manager, data scientist)

Location (based on specific locations)

Diversity and inclusion (women, LGBTQ +)

Experience (new hires, mentoring, interns, leadership development, conference / event)

Shared resource (travel and expenses, O365 support, Excel tips and tricks)

Organization-based (HR, internal communication)

Microsoft already launched the new Yammer in December for a select number of customers with a private preview. Yammer is expected to be available to all customers in mid-2020.

Source: Microsoft

Advertisement