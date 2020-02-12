Entrepreneur Andrew Yang announced Tuesday that he will end his presidential campaign after bleak results in the area code for Iowa Caucus and New Hampshire, but also signals that his future could include another run for the White House.

"We'll be back," Yang tweeted.

Fox News reported Yang’s possible political future:

According to reports, he has already spoken about running again for the president. According to Rolling Stone, Yang signaled this in the last days of his campaign when calling employees.

“Imagine a world where we put a really big number on Tuesday, and then let’s say we decide to run it back in four years,” he said, according to the outlet. “If you start with this base in New Hampshire and with everything we have next time, we will be even better positioned to achieve the goals of this campaign, eradicate poverty, improve the human condition and help with the move We love this country in the right direction. “

That would be good news for the Yang Gang, as its followers are called, who are now part of Yang’s first political venture.

“I’m the first Asian American to run for the presidency, and I’m very proud of my legacy as an Asian American,” said Yang in a video posted on the Washington Post website. “But I think my race is essentially irrelevant to most Americans I speak to across the country.”

Yang played his outsider status in the debate phase. “The opposite of Donald Trump is an Asian man who likes math,” said Yang.

His promise to give Americans a “freedom dividend” of $ 1,000 a month for a year seemed to surprise his opponents. Its official platform would guarantee $ 1,000 a month to every American over the age of 18.

Yang also chose to wear a math pin above the American flag that candidates traditionally wear in political campaigns, and even mixed up the flag tradition.

Business Insider reported on its pin strategy:

“Math” is an abbreviation for “Make America Think Harder”, says Yang, a piece with the slogan of President Donald Trump “Make America Great Again” or MAGA.

Yang was no stranger to debating fashion. During the Houston debates, he wore the lapel pin on the right side of his jacket instead of the left.

And Yang repeatedly warned that automating jobs would make Americans unemployed.

“Automation doesn’t just affect millions of factory workers and truck drivers,” Yang wrote in a November 2019 New York Times statement titled, “Andrew Yang: Yes, robots steal your job.”

Yang wrote:

Accountants, journalists, retail and food service employees, office workers, call center employees and even teachers are also at risk of being replaced by machines. These are some of the most common jobs in America. According to the economic advisors’ advice in 2016, 83 percent of jobs that pay less than $ 20 an hour could devote a significant portion of their work to automation. Advanced degrees don’t protect you from this threat – doctors, accountants, and even lawyers are at the same risk.

Yang’s website shop also reflected his presidential platform, including a three-word unisex T-shirt, “Math Money Marijuana,” which he advocated legalization for.

When Yang announced that he would suspend his campaign, he said he could no longer accept donations knowing that he would not win the presidency.

Van Jones, a CNN commentator and a former member of the Obama administration, tweeted his appreciation for Yang. “@AndrewYang was positive populism. With so much politics, it’s about “Who do you hate?” You could join the #YangGang and hate nobody … From a ten year perspective, he’s a much more important voice than we realize, ”Jones tweeted.

