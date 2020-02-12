Yankees ‘Gary Sanchez shoots Houston Astros’ Jose Altuve over the theft scandal of the teams

In the early days of MLB spring training, New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez spoke of the Houston Astros sign theft scandal and met Astros’ second baseman Jose Altuve in a subtle way.

“I can tell you that if I do a home run to send my team to the World Series, they can rip my pants off. You can rip everything off,” Sanchez said when he went to Altuve’s walk-off home run against the Yankees was asked in the American League Championship Series 2019, which the team sent to the World Series.

After the MLB’s investigation of the Astros, which found them guilty of stealing the opposing team’s methods using electronic means, a number of other speculations emerged, including one that the team accused, and Altuve in particular, of wearing their uniforms Buzzer to carry the signals would vibrate through.

The buzz speculation started after a Twitter account claiming to be the niece of the former Astro Carlos Beltran said some Astros players had worn the buzzer under their jerseys. Screenshots of the tweets were posted by Twitter user Jomboy.

Shortly afterwards, videos of Altuve’s walk-off homerun were posted on Twitter, rounding off the third baseline and telling his teammates who were waiting to celebrate with him on the home plate that he shouldn’t take off his jersey. Instead of celebrating with his team on the field after sending them to the World Series, Altuve went straight to the team’s clubhouse and sparked more theories about the summer.

After the game, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal asked Altuve why he told his teammates not to take off his jersey. Altuve laughed at the question and said, “I don’t know, I’m too shy. The last time you did that, I got into trouble with my wife.”

During his last interview, Sanchez noticed the various videos of the summer speculation and said, “I’ve seen a lot of videos. I’ve seen them all. People send them to me all the time.”

In line with the various theories and speculations, the MLB published a statement that “the MLB examined portable devices during the investigation but found no evidence of them.”

In addition to the MLB statement, Altuve, Astros’ third baseman Alex Bregman and former Astros manager A.J. Hinch also spoke about the buzz speculation.

“It’s really ridiculous,” said Altuve when asked about the buzzers. “The MLB has carried out its investigations; they have found nothing.

When asked about it, Bregman answered “No” and called the speculation “stupid”.

During a recent interview with MLB Network, Hinch was asked about Astros players wearing Summer, and although he did not fully deny the speculation, he stated that he “believed” the commissioner’s findings that there was no evidence of portable devices ,

Despite the diverse comments that deny Astros the use of buzzers, Sanchez and Yankees’ head coach Aaron Boone believe that the truth may still be around.

According to Jack Curry of the Yankees’ YES network, Boone is still not entirely convinced that the Astros have not used buzzers and calls it “the great unknown”.

