Former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha unearthed his old party after Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi party announced the results of his meeting in Delhi on Tuesday.

The results did not match the hype of the election campaign for the BJP, which only managed to get the AAP second from seven of the 70 seats in the national capital. While it was a significant improvement over the three seats it won in the 2015 general election, it is unlikely that the party, which had hoped for a strong comeback based on sweeping victories in all seven of Lok Sabha’s seats, will find comfort the capital in May 2019.

“Congratulations on my old party. They more than doubled their number in the Delhi general election. Sterling Performance, ”Sinha tweeted.

The BJP’s Delhi campaign was led by Interior Minister Amit Shah and criticized by the opposition parties for their alleged local character and tenor against the backdrop of nationwide anti-CAA protests, AAP’s record margin of over 70,000 votes.

Mohan Singh Bisht from Karawal Nagar, Vijendra Gupta from Rohini, Jitender Mahajan from Rohtas Nagar, Ajay Mahawar from Ghonda, Om Prakash Sharma from Vishwas Nagar were the only BJP candidates with comfortable leadership that would likely lead to victory, the others two BJP candidates – Anil Kr Bajpai from Gandhi Nagar

and Laxmi Nagar’s Abhay Verma – had very thin traces and the party will hope that it turns into a victory.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, who had predicted 48 seats for his party, admitted defeat and congratulated Arvind Kejriwal on his party’s outstanding show, saying that his party is relying on development rather than hatred, as claimed.

“We pursue a development policy, not a hate policy. We are against the roadblock in Shaheen Bagh as we used to be, ”said Tiwari before adding that the party’s share of the voting rights had increased from 32% to 38%.

