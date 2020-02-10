Advertisement

File photo of B.S. Yediyurappa | ANI photo

Bengaluru: Four days after the expansion of the cabinet, Prime Minister B.S. Yediyurappa Montag allocated portfolios to the 10 newly initiated ministers, including Ramesh Jarkiholi, who received the plum major and medium irrigation department he was pushing for.

The prime minister retained the department of public administration, Bengaluru development, intelligence, finance and unallocated portfolios.

According to a government press release, Anand Singh received a portfolio of groceries, civilian needs and consumer affairs, Srimant Patil received textiles, while K Gopalaiah was assigned to small industries.

Byrathi Basavaraj secured the urban development department, with the exception of civil affairs in Bengaluru, while S T Somashekhar was given responsibility for the cooperation department.

The BJP government transferred the forest division to BC Patil and medical training to Dr. K Sudhakar, local government at K C Narayana Gowda and the labor department at A Shivaram Hebbar.

The BJP’s ten MLAs, all defectors to Congress and the JDS, were accepted as ministers last Thursday, and the chief minister rewarded them with cabinet beds that had helped the BJP topple the Congress-JD (S) coalition and in July last year to come to power year.

“I didn’t ask him or how he asked me about the portfolio allocation. I had told him that no matter what portfolio he gave me, I will honestly do my duty.

I have the Cooperation Department, an area where I have experience, ”said Somashekhar.

Byrathi Basavaraj said he had not applied pressure to request a portfolio.

In the meantime, dissatisfaction with BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil began to brew, which raised the issue of treating regional balance in the cabinet.

“The mood of the MLAs should be taken into account.

Many MLAs have spoken to me about various issues that highlight the regional balance in the portfolio for their region’s development, ”he said.

Two other BJP-MLAs – Umesh Katti and Mahesh Kumathalli – once again positioned themselves as cabinet resident.

Katti said he was always an eligible candidate for a ministerial post.

Kumathalli reminded Yediyurappa of his promise to make him minister when the bypasses took place in December last year.

