rapper Yella Beezy is accused of opening a can of whoop ace to a guy tied to another rapper that Beezy is serious about.

Brandon rainwater sued Yella, alleging that he and his crew had beaten him in front of the V Live hotspot strip club in Dallas. We were told that the alleged rainfall left Rainwater with a dislocated hip.

The surveillance video taken across the street by the club appears to show the fight in progress.

In the documentary, Rainwater claims he showed up at the club last month, but when he tried to get in, the security guard told him to wait. Rainwater heads the Dallas-based rapper Mo3 … who has always worked with Yella. However, Rainwater claims that a security guard came up to him with a pistol in his left hand and Yella stood behind him.

Rainwater claims he ran away from there, but Yella and his crew chased and beat him up. After the dust settled, Yella and his crew returned to the club parking lot and bragged about the alleged attack.

Rainwater reports that he was taken to the hospital that evening and is undergoing physiotherapy after the attack. He also sued V Live for insufficient security. He sued for assault and claimed to have owed him up to $ 1 million in damages.

We have reached Yella … not a word back yet.

