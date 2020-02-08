Advertisement

These varieties prove to be groundbreaking for many farmers in Tamil Nadu.

BENGALURU: Tamil Nadu farmers are influenced by two new watermelon varieties from the Taiwanese company Know-You.

The entire seed stock of the new watermelon varieties was sold out 24 hours after the stand opened.

The booth opened on Wednesday afternoon as part of the four-day national horticultural fair organized by the Indian Institute for Horticultural Research (IIHR) in Bengaluru.

In general, the reddish-pink variety of watermelon is the favorite in summer, but people are now enjoying the trendier and more unique watermelon variety with a similar green skin, but with a light yellow pulp and another with a yellow skin and reddish-pink pulp.

B. Ravindra Kumar, technical assistant at Karnataka Know-You, said in an interview with this newspaper: “The farmers in Tamil Nadu took the lead and started growing these varieties in their fields, while both Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka were skeptical compared to the new varieties. So Tamil Nadu is way ahead in cultivating these two new varieties of watermelon, ”he said.

When farmers arrived for field trials, some thought the yellow-peeled watermelon was still immature, but company representatives were able to convince them that it was different.

“Both varieties are considered exotic and farmers earn very well. If the traditional green rind melon with reddish pulp is picked up from the farms at 8 to 10 kg and brought to the market at 25 to 30 kg, exotic variants are picked up by the wholesalers at 30 to 40 kg and becomes a premium of 75-95 sold per kg. These varieties are showing the way for many farmers in Tamil Nadu, ”he said.

