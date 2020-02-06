Advertisement

Yorba Linda’s officials may face a major challenge in finding locations for 2,322 residential units. This mandate is currently being reviewed by the Southern California Association of Governments.

This organization, most commonly referred to as SCAG, is mandated by the state to oblige 197 jurisdictions in six Southern California counties to prepare plans for 1,344,740 new housing needs in the October 2021 to October 2029 planning period.

Although Yorba Linda’s 2,322 number is not final, the number is nearing approval as Los Angeles County has an overwhelming impact on the determination of the apartment numbers assigned to cities in neighboring counties for planning purposes.

The schedule foresees that this month, SCAG will establish an appeal process for the assigned numbers, review appointments in July, and make a final decision in August. Cities are required to identify locations for the assigned numbers in a housing document due in October 2021.

Yorba Linda’s order includes 735 units for very low-income people, 433 for low-income people, 440 for low-income people and 714 for an above-average income level. The city has objected to the SCAG methodology in a four-page letter to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development.

Income levels are based on “area median income”, which varies by household size ($ 97,900 for a four-person household in Orange County). Very low is less than 50% of the area’s median income, low is 50% -80%, moderate is 80% -120% and excessive is over 120%.

The city’s appeal must include certain criteria for reducing the final mandate, and not just “We are Built,” officials say, who are examining the appeal process adopted by SCAG.

Last year, city officials responded to a survey by SCAG to provide information on factors that could affect the provision of locations in the city’s 20-square-mile area to meet future housing needs.

In an answer it says: “Most of the land suitable for urban development has already been developed and the city is approaching the expansion conditions. To date, there are approximately 15 vacant lots in the city (less than 10 hectares in total) that have not been developed, are eligible, or are being used. “

In addition, “most of these properties are vacant single-family lots with an average size of 0.5 acres. The only remaining large vacant or underutilized property is a 26-acre property that is restricted by a development agreement for public purposes. “

Other limits included the cost of converting septic tanks to sewers that already have more housing units than jobs, limited public transportation, and restrictions on switching state and regional parkland and oil production to other uses.

Interestingly, before the last minute revision, the city was mandated to locate locations for only 207 units, with 66 very low, 39 low, 39 moderate, and 63 above-average income levels.

Jim Drummond is a long-time resident of Yorba Linda. He comments on local topics every week. Send an email to [email protected]

