The sash – “Miss New Mexico High School 2020” – always raises questions.

When Grace Edwards lectures, people are asked why Edwards – who is from Yorba Linda and not from New Mexico – is given this honor.

She politely explains that the Miss New Mexico High School competition is an “Open Title” beauty pageant, which means candidates don’t have to live in the Land of Enchantment to win it.

When she won last year, it meant that 17-year-old Edwards was automatically qualified to take part in a national event, Miss High School America. And if she wins this pageant scheduled to take place in June, Edward’s grants, travel opportunities, wardrobe and other awards could be worth over $ 100,000.

But that’s not the full answer either.

For Edwards, the satin white sash with the sparkling ornament (and the even more sparkling crown she wears) is central to her current life’s work: she wants to raise awareness of epilepsy and convince people not to bully the sufferer of this state – or anyone.

Grace Edwards, 17, wearing her crown and Miss New Mexico High Sash, will give a lecture on epilepsy awareness and anti-bullying at the Kick It Up dance and fitness studio in Long Beach on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. Edwards started epilepsy awareness when she was 7 years old to do something for a younger cousin who has epilepsy. (Photo by Leonard Ortiz, Orange County Register / SCNG)

Dance students listen to a presentation by Grace Edwards about epilepsy awareness and anti-bullying at the kick-it-up dance and fitness studio in Long Beach on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, to name a younger cousin who has epilepsy. (Photo by Leonard Ortiz, Orange County Register / SCNG)

Grace Edwards and her cousin Logan Verne will be attending Epilepsy Awareness Day at the Disneyland Resort in November 2019. Grace founded a nonprofit called Talent for Epilepsy, inspired by Logan, who was diagnosed with baby epilepsy. (Courtesy of Red Havas)



“The crown and sash,” she said of her pageant accessories, “are a megaphone.”

Instructor at 17

Edwards doesn’t have epilepsy, but her 15-year-old cousin Logan Verne. It is not unusual in this regard. 1 in 26 people will develop the disease.

“If you’re related to someone who has epilepsy, it’s always there,” said Edwards. “You keep thinking,” Are you all right? “

Epilepsy, a brain disorder, can be linked to genetics. Or it can be caused by some kind of trauma – a head injury, a stroke, a brain tumor; or central nervous system infections. Epileptic seizures can range from moments of confusion or fading to falling and uncontrolled twitching for several minutes.

The disease control and prevention centers report that as of 2015, the last year for which data were available, 3 million American adults and 470,000 children had active epilepsy. Most cases (417,000) were in the largest state in California. And the CDC found that epilepsy was increasing.

The disorder can occur at any age.

Verne was diagnosed after 4 months. And Edwards was in the corner of her cousin from an early age. He was bullied at school and, as she now notices, taught at home.

Much of this is covered in the speech that Edwards gives at public appearances. Edwards gave one of her presentations earlier this month at the Kick It Up Dance & Fitness studio in Long Beach, where she once took dance lessons. It is still one of the places she visits on behalf of Talent for Epilepsy, a nonprofit organization she founded when she was 7.

Grace Edwards’ mother, Michelle Edwards, is her biggest supporter. She helps run the nonprofit organization and drives her daughter to school presentations as far away as Barstow and Palmdale. The couple also toured the beauty pageant, visiting Florida, New York, Arizona, Nevada, and all of California.

Edwards recently included the message of the national anti-bullying campaign BRAVE (building respect and values ​​for all) in its discussions at schools, workplaces, senior centers, community groups and beauty pageants.

She also talks about the importance of information.

Edwards was very young when her cousin had a seizure in public during a family outing in Disneyland. They were in one of the park’s restaurants and the people around them panicked, including, as Edwards said, the people who worked in the park.

“Nobody knew what to do,” Edwards recalled.

But then 7-year-old Edwards knew it. She told the assembled adults what was going on and tried to keep everyone calm when her aunt did the right first aid – she put Verne aside, put something soft under his head and stayed with him until he was safe.

“As soon as I got home, I said to my mother,” Why don’t people know about this? “She said it’s just something people don’t talk about,” said Edwards.

“I wanted to put the whole world in one room so I could teach everyone to use first aid.”

Edwards continued to think that there was something she could do to educate people about epilepsy: “It was always in my mind because Logan always had seizures, whether with wide or empty eyes.”

Speak louder

Edwards started Talent for Epilepsy with the encouragement of Kick It Up owner Susan Janson, her then dance teacher. Janson continues to help Edwards prepare for the festival, so she is not surprised that Edwards has added bullying to the epilepsy message.

Edwards, who is aiming to study civil engineering at the university, heard a lot of crazy statements on the festival course, often from adults. It’s part of this world, Janson said, and Edwards has considered the importance of saying it or ignoring it.

“Often there is nothing you can do,” said Janson. But sometimes “people don’t even realize they’re doing it.”

When Edwards spoke to a group of about 20 young dancers aged 7-17 at Kick It Up, she seemed to have an answer.

She let the children close their eyes and raise a hand when they were bullied. Maybe half did that. Then she asked who saw someone bullied. Almost everyone answered.

She advised them how to react to bullies.

At the end of their 15-minute presentation, Edwards made a promise.

“It is my responsibility as a viewer,” they repeated, “to protect other children from being bullied.”

