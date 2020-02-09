Advertisement

While Surface Pro X is futuristic and many even think it’s exactly what Windows 10 computers should be for consumers in the future, there are currently a number of disadvantages to having a Surface Pro X as your daily driver , No support for 64-bit Windows apps. Performance is one of the issues that Microsoft needs to fix for Windows 10 Pro X PCs to work.

The good news is that Microsoft is working hard to make ARM-based Surface Pro X as compatible as Intel-based Windows PCs.

Speaking of compatibility. If you have a Surface Dock and try to run the Surface Dock firmware update from your Surface Pro X-PC, you will see the following error message:

This installation package is not supported by this type of processor. Contact your product provider.

The reason is simple. Microsoft has not yet made the Surface Dock fully compatible with ARM-based Surface Pro X PCs. However, the compatibility issue is temporary and will be resolved once Microsoft has promised to release a new version of the Microsoft Surface Dock firmware update that supports Surface Pro X.

Note: You can use Surface Dock with your Surface Pro X-PC if you need additional ports. At this moment, you just cannot carry out the firmware update with Pro X.

Since the Surface Dock firmware update cannot be performed, you must connect the Surface Dock to Surface Pro 3 / Surface Pro 4 / Surface Pro (5th generation) / Surface Pro 6 / Surface Pro 7 to receive the latest firmware update Install / Surface Laptop / Surface Laptop 2 / Surface Laptop 3 / Surface Book / Surface Book 2 / Surface Go.

Microsoft announced that the firmware update for the Surface Dock will be available in the coming weeks.

