Advertisement

The Facebook company Instagram is working intensively to make the app even better. The company is currently working on two practical new functions – reactions for DMs and video trimmers for stories.

As mentioned earlier, you can use the Reactions for DMs feature to respond to a specific DM. To respond to the DM, long press on it and then choose the correct reaction emoji.

As reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong first noticed, the video trimmer is another useful new feature that the company wants to add. This feature comes in handy when you need to upload a long video as an Instagram story – you can’t upload the entire video, you just have to crop it and create multiple parts of that story as you upload a long video as a story to WhatsApp.

Advertisement

The feature is currently in the development phase and is currently not available to the public. Worse, we don’t know when this feature will be available to the public.

How many of you use Instagram? Is the Instagram video trimmer useful for you? Let us know in the comments below.

Advertisement