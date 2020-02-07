Advertisement

After Youghals Claire Keohane made a dream debut from the bank last weekend in Donnybrook, she faces another important milestone on Sunday.

With the injured half of Ellen Murphy (calf) from Gloucester-Hartpury, the former Cork Camogie star, who replaced Murphy in the final quarter of the Scotland victory, stands for the Irish women in the second round of the Nations’ Match against Wales at Energia Park in Donnybrook (RTE Two, 1 p.m.).

While the prospect of playing a key role in the game may be daunting for some, Keohane seems immune to the pressures.

“Is it the most important position in the field? I would rather say that the players around you than ten make you look better than you are.

“It’s about everyone being on the same side. We have such clarity in our roles at the moment and you could see that in the first half against Scotland, ”said Keohane.

“We played fantastic passages for about 20 to 25 minutes. You would like to build on that.

Hopefully, when I get the chance to play, I’ll get in there because the girls around me make it easy for me.

Although Keohane was named in the 2019 Championship squad, his international experience prior to last Sunday was limited to the Sevens Code of Sport. Since she bowed in 2013, she has been an integral part of the global race.

Keohane, who has made a prominent appearance on the World Series stage in recent years while studying medicine at the Royal College of Surgeons, hopes to incorporate his skills into the 15’s game.

“For me as a ten it’s about my distribution and the ability to support the girls around me. My job is to take them out into space and then use their skills as best as possible. To be able to do that Recognize space as well as possible and distribute the ball.

That is my role as a playmaker in Sevens. That changed a lot in my role in the 15s.

Keohane is not only a talented soccer player, but also a talented soccer player. With Inch Rovers she won an All-Ireland Senior Club title as GAA in 2010 that was her first love.

“I grew up with underage rugby players in Youghal. I played with the boys until I was about 11 years old. My brother played there and I was drawn into it. I was faced with rugby at a very young age and absolutely loved it. It’s fantastic that there are now ways that girls can play through teenage years and develop into adult rugby.

That wasn’t there for me at the time, so the natural advance was to play camogie and soccer.

“When I went back to college in UL (studying physiotherapy), I always had in mind that I would like to play rugby again,” added Keohane.

