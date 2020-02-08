Advertisement

Caitlin Nash and Natalie Corless were elementary school students when the 2010 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games were hosted by Vancouver and Whistler.

“When I grew up in Whistler, I was always surrounded by high-performance athletes,” said Nash.

Corless and Nash, who are not yet high school graduates, compete at the highest level in luge and write sport history with cool intensity. The duo, based in Whistler, are steadily moving up and up and last season they dominated their peers as a single player and as a team.

Last year – as the first team – they won the International Luge Federation Crystal Globe as a top couple in the youth A-doubles. Then, in December, they crossed the gender line and are the first female couple to compete in a double against men at the World Cup.

Women and men compete separately in a luge, but there is no separate event for women doubles at the Cup. However, there is nothing to say that women cannot keep up in doubles unless this has never been done before. When Canada had the chance to take a second sled into the doubles field, Corless and Nash were spot on after successfully completing a Nations Cup qualifying race two days earlier.

“We knew at the beginning of the season that the World Cup was going to take place in Whistler and we had that in mind,” said Corless, also 16. “We had some of our best races this week, so we could compete.”

“It was an unforgettable experience to be able to drive on the home ice in the World Cup and to be the first woman in doubles,” added Nash.

The teenagers struck again in January, scoring Canada’s first medal at the Swiss Youth Olympics – a surprising silver medal.

“We worked hard to get them ready,” said coach Matt McMurray. “They are a big part of the legacy of the games (2010).”

Nash and Corless have benefited from a variety of Olympic legacy organizations, including NextGen and the Canadian Sport Institute-Pacific.

“Just keeping the Whistler Sliding Center running is critical to training. If we didn’t have that, we’d be up the drain,” said McMurray.

After the games, Whistler hosted a series of public events to get young people excited about winter sports.

“I tried tobogganing and immediately loved it,” said Nash. “I think I did seven runs on the first day and started training the next week.”

Nash and Corless already speak of sport as a career.

“Something clicked in my head that tobogganing is something I really want to do, and to be successful, I know that I really need to invest the work,” said Nash. “These results are finally showing.”

The girls are currently training in Europe for the World Toboggan Junior World Championships in Oberhof.

“We are about two months away from school, so we really need to keep in touch with our teachers,” said Corless. “With so many athletes in Whistler, teachers are really good at staying connected.”

LEGACIES NOW AND FOREVER

Legacies 2010 Now the organization was founded to ensure that the 2010 games are not a one-time affair. When BC Bruce Dewar, President and CEO of LIFT Philanthropy Partners and former CEO of Legacies Now 2010, said that the impact should be felt for generations.

Yes, we would build things: tracks, ice rinks, highways and SkyTrains. But we would also build organizations, capacities and character.

ViaSport was created from the offering to promote amateur sports for youngsters, and Decoda literacy solutions were developed to ensure that children, and especially indigenous communities, have the tools to get off the field.

Legacies Now has been reorganized and renamed LIFT to support social programs across Canada. Your partner KidSport Canada subsidizes the cost of sports programs to ensure that Canadian children do not suffer financial barriers to participation.

KidSport has provided financial support to Tiana Sacco, a 12th grade student who plays on Britannia Secondary’s senior basketball team. In 2017 she traveled to Toronto for the North American Indigenous Games and hopes to be at these games in Halifax this year.

Tiana Sacco of Vancouver’s Britannia Secondary at this week’s basketball semi-final. (Arlen Redekop / PNG employee photo)

No one in Sacco’s family played basketball, but she started in fourth grade and was a role model for her younger cousin, who now excels in sports.

“I think it means a lot to girls just doing sports, especially when you play from a young age and play all your life,” said the 17-year-old. “When I was younger, a lot of people said you would throw like a girl or you run like a girl.”

But when she’s on the basketball court, she plays like a girl, along with many other girls, and she is proud of it.

She attributes her commitment to sport because she taught her how to handle her busy schedule and focus on a positive pastime. giving something back to your community by volunteering for organizations like Girls Who LEAP; and to control their feelings on the pitch and work hard as part of a team.

“You really have to work for what you want. They weren’t just there. You can’t expect to win or get the best result – you really have to work for it, ”she said.

Sacco was a young girl when the Olympics were here, and remembers having curling with her grandmother. It would be a dream to represent Canada at the upcoming Summer Olympics.

“That would be pretty cool.”

Tewanee Joseph was the CEO of Four Host First Nations, a nonprofit that was founded after the Games were awarded to Vancouver to promote indigenous people. Ten years after the Olympic Games, he believes that more could be done to help youth like Sacco do sports.

Overall, however, he believes that the 2010 Games legacy was positive for the First Nations people, which led to a better understanding of indigenous culture and improved business opportunities through collaboration in areas such as tourism or development.

“From an indigenous perspective, it has really brought First Nations, Inuit and Metis to the fore,” said Joseph, a member of the Squamish nation.

“I think it broke the barriers that could have been there. And it was the games that made it possible for us … It was the greatest relationship accelerator I saw, and it was because there was an openness that these were Canada’s games. “

In the years leading up to the Games, Joseph visited and invited indigenous communities across Canada to play a role. At the time, he promised that First Nations’ participation in the games would mean “more than pearls and feathers” and believes that this has been achieved.

“Vancouver and Canada are exploring how collaboration and inclusiveness can work all over the world,” said Joseph, who has since consulted with the New Zealand Rugby World Cup on increasing indigenous engagement in this event.

Tiana Sacco (right) of Britannia Secondary contested the semi-finals of girl basketball against Eric Hamber this week. (Arlen Redekop / PNG employee photo)

Venues are still popular

The physical legacy of the 2010 Games is evident everywhere in Vancouver and Whistler, with exhibitions, museums and monuments.

It’s infrastructure and athlete support programs that power Canada’s top athletes 10 years later.

“We learned during the bidding phase that athletes and sports organizations are looking for permanent benefits to win or lose the bid,” said Dewar. “We wanted to ensure that not only top athletes are supported, but everyone who wants to participate in the sport.

“We also looked at ways the games could be a catalyst for social change,” he said. “This was an area where other major events were not always successful.”

The Whistler Olympic Park offers the public the opportunity to go snowshoeing, tobogganing, cross-country skiing and even learn biathlon. The revenue is used to support youth programs.

The Whistler Athletes’ Center hosted 3,500 Olympians and Paralympics during the games and now houses first-class training facilities and accommodations for high-performance athletes and sports enthusiasts of all kinds.

The Whistler Sliding Center is open to all members of the public who are brave enough to step into a bob. Damn, they even sled in the summer.

The toboggan, skeleton and bobsleigh courses offer young people the opportunity to perform at their best without traveling all the way to Calgary’s Canada Olympic Park. The National Training Center in Whistler attracts athletes from around the world, while the B.C. The Sliding Development Center offers training in slide sports for all abilities.

In Vancouver, venues like the Richmond Olympic Oval were designed to be available to the community long after the games.

“Building the infrastructure for the games is always a challenge and you don’t want to be left with a white elephant,” said Dewar.

Richmond insisted that the oval be a multisport venue and offer sports facilities for elite athletes and events for every level of competition.

“Right from the start, we designed it to stay in the community and add value instead of building for the games. We were wondering how we could make it useful afterwards,” he said. “We installed the retrofit from the start.”

Canadian endurance speed skaters won five Olympic medals at Richmond Oval in 2010, including two gold medals.

Today the oval is home to the Canadian women’s volleyball team and offers training programs for future Olympic athletes in a variety of sports. The oval has two ice rinks, a climbing wall, two sprint routes and space for top tournaments in the areas of table tennis, fencing, basketball, martial arts and wheelchair rugby.

“The old idea was to bid on what your city could do for the Olympic Movement,” said Dewar. “But there was a linchpin and we were thinking about what the games could do for our cities.” Vancouver and London were very involved in this conversation. We didn’t want to do anything that was just for the sake of the event. It must have broader benefits. “

This month, the oval celebrates the 10th anniversary of the games with a series of events for the public. Experience everything from public skating and memorabilia to figure skating and speed skating demonstrations from February 21 to 23. Canada will play women’s parahockey against the United States on February 21, and athletes will be there on February 22 to sign autographs.

