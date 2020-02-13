One of the teenagers is led out of his house in handcuffs (screenshot: NSW Police Force / Daily Mail)

Three 17-year-old boys were arrested for murdering an Australian man who was found dead in the scrubland after a suspected connection with Grindr.

The man has now been identified as Peter Keeley (56), father of three children and a “successful auctioneer” from Canberra. His body was found in a ditch on February 2 by a dog walker in Boulee, New South Wales.

An autopsy was inconclusive, but revealed that Keeley suffered head and face injuries. According to Nine News from Australia, his arms and legs were taped.

Police said Keeley contacted one of the teenagers via Grindr before his death and they are investigating whether his murder could have been the result of a failed connection.

“One of the lines of investigation is the victim’s communication method,” Danny Doherty, superintendent of the NSW police detective, told reporters in Sydney. “That was investigated and a number of dating apps were used, and one of them was Grindr.”

Police equipment showed how the boys were handcuffed out of their homes. One of them was barefoot when he made his way to a police car.

Detectives in a local household three searches confiscated cell phones, laptops and other electronic devices to investigate possible motives for the murder, including whether it was a gay hate crime.

“There are a number of motives that I can’t talk about and can’t go into,” said Doherty.

“We have to look at other considerations, e.g. B. whether it has anything to do with drugs, whether it is robbery or whether it is a hate crime. It is currently unclear. “

Keeley’s family asked the media for privacy while they mourn. In a statement, they said, “Our family is devastated and is still resigned to losing Peter.

“One can only say that we are deeply affected by this tragedy and are still grieving. We are grateful for the overwhelming support from family and friends.

“Many thanks to the detectives from the NSW Police Force and the ACT Police who supported our family in this terrible time.”