Heart attack can occur at any time and without warning

Being alert to symptoms can help patients find treatment at the earliest

One of the signs can be found in your mouth

Coronary heart disease is the most common cause of a heart attack. As you get older, cholesterol deposits accumulate on the vessel walls. The amount of these deposits depends on your lifestyle.

When the cholesterol plaque on the walls of the arteries becomes fragile or unstable, it breaks down to form a clot. This can block the arteries and prevent oxygen and vital nutrients from being transported to the heart.

Arteries do not need to be completely blocked to show the symptoms of a heart attack. Some of the early warning signs are shortness of breath, chest pain and nausea.

Identifying the early signs of this life-threatening condition is very important. Some of the lesser-known symptoms may be in your mouth.

A warning sign in the mouth

For years, researchers have studied the relationship between cardiovascular health and gum disease. Gum disease starts when sticky plaque, full of bacteria, accumulates around the teeth. This plaque differs from that within the vessel walls. heart attack sign in the mouth Photo: aleksandra85foto – Pixabay

Referred to as atherosclerosis by medical professionals, this fat plaque is the trademark and breeding ground for heart attacks and heart disease. Health experts have repeatedly warned that people with gum disease are two or three times at risk of having a heart attack. The risk of stroke and other serious cardiovascular diseases is also higher for people with this type of oral problem.

According to Dr. Hatice Hasturk increases periodontitis and the inflammatory burden of the body. Dr. Hasturk also said that although acute inflammation can promote healing for a short period, long-term inflammation can lead to dozens of health problems.

Acute inflammation includes the flood of immune cells that fight irritants and other microbial invaders. Long-term or chronic inflammations, on the other hand, can last for months to years and reduce the body’s ability to repair or heal the damage. Dr. Hasturk is a leading researcher at the Forsyth Institute, a research organization affiliated with Harvard that focuses on oral health.

Prevent gum disease

Brushing your teeth after meals to remove food residues and plaque that may be trapped between gums and teeth is the first step to prevent gum disease. According to the British Heart Foundation, you also need to brush your tongue because this helps remove bacteria. It is also very important to replace your toothbrush after three months.

To know if it’s time to buy a new toothbrush, check if the hairs are already bending. This is a primary indication that you already need a new one.

