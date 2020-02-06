Advertisement

Whether you want to go away all weekend or just want to eat quietly at home, the planetary energies around Valentine’s Day 2020 are there to strengthen your relationship. And as astrologer Elisabeth Grace tells Bustle, couples have a lot to look forward to on 14 February.

On Valentine’s Day the Sun will be in Aquarius, that is all about innovation and ideas, while the Moon is in Scorpio, which can give you a need for emotional depth and content. “We can already see that those with significant others will try to prove their allegiance to each other in ways that are uniquely creative,” Grace says.

The best part is that the Scorpio moon is currently in harmony with three other planets: Mercury, the communicating planet, Neptune, which deals with our dreams and fantasies, and Jupiter, the planet of happiness.

With Mercury and Neptune in Pisces together, we will see people and situations in the best possible light. “It promotes intuition, empathy and soulful connection,” says Grace. So in general, having deep and meaningful conversations and building intimacy will be a big focus for relationships this year.

As for what is in store for February 14, 2020 and your relationship, this is what astrologers say ever signing this can expect Valentine’s Day.

Ram (March 21 – April 19)

With Venus, the planet of love, in your first home, chances are that this Valentine’s Day will be extra romantic for you and your partner.

“Use the energy to do in-depth research and plan a sexy night,” astrologer Ingrid Hansen tells Bustle. It will be the perfect evening for you and your partner to get to know each other at a deeper level.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

You are never someone who avoids engagement, but this Valentine’s Day is the moon in Scorpio in a part of your chart that activates your long-term partnerships. “There is really no better night to plan the next steps with your partner except tonight,” Stephanie Powell, astrologer and head of content on Astrology.com, tells Bustle. You can discuss plans to move in or get engaged together.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20)

With your reigning sign, Mercury, traveling through Pisces, your mind may be in fantasy mode. If you want a romantic night out with your partner, then you will do your best to get it done. And because your ruling sign connects with Neptune, you may want to plan something around water.

According to Hansen, so much benevolent energy comes from the moon that night that you will feel all kinds of Valentine’s Day happiness.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Romance hangs in the air for you as the moon moves through Scorpio and wakes up a part of your card asking you to focus on love and play. Linked Cancer can strengthen their connection by trying out activities that fall outside of their comfort zone.

“The energy is high and you feel more energetic and willing to hit the city,” says Powell. On Valentine’s Day you put your own inclinations behind you and you go for something new.

Leo (July 23 – August 22)

Although exaggerated gestures are normally your jam, you will be more inclined to take a break to spotlight this Valentine’s Day.

“As the moon moves through sensitive Scorpio, you want to spend more time at home,” says Powell. You will desire more intimacy and connection with your partner than a great romantic gesture of love.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

You are usually not a big fan of PDA or post something cheesy on Instagram to declare your love for the other half, Virgo – but this year may be different.

“We know your love language is wrong on the practical side,” says Powell. But as the moon moves through Scorpio, you may want you to communicate.

Sharing your true and deepest feelings will feel “stimulating and inevitable,” says Powell. If you didn’t say “I love you”, Valentine’s Day is the perfect time to do it.

Libra (September 23 – October 22)

Valentine’s Day is set to be smooth and stable for your relationship, Libra. “During the evening you might be tempted to visit a foreign restaurant or a place that feels extra decadent, especially as a dessert,” says Hansen.

It is also a good Valentine’s Day to have a double date. You may find yourself inspired after talking about your relationship with another successful couple.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

With the moon in your zodiac sign and Aries, you may have extra energy to do something fun.

But if you were planning to make a quick escape for Valentine’s Day this year, you can reconsider at the very last minute. According to Hansen you can decide to be private this year and have a romantic evening in or a dinner at your secret place. Regardless of what you choose to do, 14 February is especially romantic for you and your partner.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)

There is so much planetary energy in your home from home and family, so you may be motivated to give a party to those closest to you. But Hansen says you might be torn between doing this and just spending time with your partner.

If you spend the day with your partner, do something with music, art or water. With Neptune, the planet of fantasy and creativity, with your ruling sign, Jupiter, you certainly have a good time together while you visit a local band or walk along the beach.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

Expect themes from the past year, such as reconnecting with loved ones and sharing good memories. “Your life has been so influenced over the past year by the Saturn stellium in your sign, dear Capricorn, that this Valentine’s Day will be like no other,” says Hansen.

You may have to work harder to have fun on Valentine’s Day because of Saturn, “the taskmaster,” paving its way to the scene, Hansen says. So make sure you include everything in the reservations, planning and everything needed to make the day special.

Waterman (January 20 – February 18)

Surprises, secrets and romance are all in store for you on Valentine’s Day. An ex can yearn for you and can come in and shake things up unexpectedly. “Your vision may be a bit blurry about how you want to spend your time and with whom,” says Hansen.

With Neptune conjunct Mercury in your first house, and with the moon in your 10th house, you can be brought into a position where you have to speak but cannot find the right words to say. If this happens, do not feel pressure to respond immediately.

Fishing (February 19 – March 20)

When Mercury joins your ruling planet Neptune, there can be confusion. What you think is going on in your relationship on that day may not be what is actually going on. By staying close to water on Valentine’s Day and enjoying “Neptunian pleasures” such as art and music with your partner, you can prevent yourself from being upside down, Hansen says.

With the energies of the moon in Scorpio in harmony with Mercury, Neptune and Jupiter, there will be a strong emphasis this year on emotional connection and intimacy. And no matter how you choose to celebrate Valentine’s Day, you can look forward to a much closer feeling to your partner.

