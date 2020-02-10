Advertisement

YouTube is considering offering a feature that subscribers to third party entertainment companies can use YouTube to subscribe, The Information reports.

Such a feature is similar to Apple TV Channels and Amazon’s Amazon Channels option, which allows users to sign up for paid video services through their Apple ID or Amazon accounts.

In March 2019, Apple introduced a revised Apple TV app with the “Apple TV Channels” option, which Apple TV owners can use for services such as CBS All Access, Starz, Showtime, Comedy Central Now, HBO and more TV app can register without having to open another app. Amazon has been offering a similar function since 2015.

YouTube is said to have negotiated with “several entertainment companies” about adding their services to YouTube, but the status of the talks is currently unknown.

A subscription channel adds value to YouTube TV, YouTube’s current streaming TV service. YouTube TV, priced at $ 50 a month, offers live and on-demand cable access and has attracted two million subscribers.

It is unclear whether the new subscription channel offer is specifically linked to YouTube TV or is an independent undertaking that is available to a broader group of YouTube users.

According to The Information, offering standalone subscriptions could help YouTube improve profit margins on YouTube TV by lowering sales on its platform. For example, Apple and Amazon receive 30 to 50 percent of subscription fees from their distribution partners, a lucrative addition to their own streaming services.

