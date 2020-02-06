Advertisement

KFC owner Yum Brands ended 2019 with better-than-expected sales, but the impact of the new virus in China could weigh heavily on the first quarter results.

Yum has a strong presence in China, which accounts for 27% of KFC’s sales and 17% of Pizza Hut’s sales.

Yum said Thursday fourth quarter sales increased 9% to $ 1.7 billion. According to analysts interviewed by FactSet, this exceeded Wall Street’s forecast of $ 1.65 billion.

Yum, based in Louisville, Kentucky, reported net income of $ 488 million, or $ 1.58 per share. Without one-time items, the company earned $ 1 per share, which was below Wall Street’s forecast of $ 1.13.

Sales in the same store or stores that have been open for at least one year increased 2% in the fourth quarter. This was in line with Wall Street’s forecast.

