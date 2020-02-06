Advertisement

Yum Brands (YUM) – Get Report stocks fell after the owners of KFC and Taco Bell missed Wall Street earnings expectations for the fourth quarter. The Pizza Hut chain slumped sales.

The company’s shares in Louisville, Kentucky, last down 4% to $ 102.50.

Quarterly net income increased 46% to $ 488 million, or $ 1.58 per share, from $ 334 million or $ 1.04 in the prior year period. Adjusted earnings for the last quarter were $ 1 per share, reflecting the FactSet consensus of $ 1.13.

Revenue increased 9% to $ 1.69 billion, exceeding the FactSet-derived consensus of $ 1.66 billion. Sales in the same store increased 2%, while analysts claimed 2.1%.

While KFC and Taco Bell saw sales growth roughly in line with estimates, Pizza Hut saw a 2% decline.

“We generated over $ 50 billion in system sales for the full year and ended the year with over 50,000 restaurants thanks to our world-class franchisees,” said CEO David Gibbs in a statement.

“We have achieved results consistent with our long-term growth algorithm, with 3% revenue growth in the same business and 4% net new business growth.”

In January, Yum Brands said it was buying the Habit Restaurants (HAVE) – Get the reporting chain for $ 375 million. Gibbs, who took over as CEO last month, said: “The deal should enable us to offer our existing franchisees an exciting new investment opportunity.”

On Wednesday, Yum China Holdings (YUMC) – Get Report, spun off from Yum Brands in 2016, warned that sales and profits in 2020 would suffer from the spread of the deadly corona virus. The outbreak caused the company to temporarily close more than 30% of its businesses.

Yum China stock recently declined 0.6% to $ 44.19.

